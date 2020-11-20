⛳️ Women’s Golf Signs Two for the 2021-22 Season

"We are incredibly excited to add Caroline (Wales) and Haili (Moore) to the team next fall. Both bring a wealth of experience from playing in very competitive regions of Texas and California. They have a true passion for the game that is matched with incredibly strong work ethics, which fits in perfectly with the culture we are building here."

HAILI MOORE | 5-6, McKinney, Texas/Prosper HS Played for Prosper High School under head coach Ryan Salinas … Won 107 junior golf tournaments … Personal-best low round score is a 66 … Holds all-time tournament scoring record at Prosper High School (67) … Finished top-10 or better in every high school golf tournament … Two-time Texas high School 6A Academic All-District, All-Region and All-State … 2019 Texas High School 6A All-State Team … 2018 & 2019 Player of the Year for Prosper High School … Member of National Honor Society … Student-Athlete Leadership Team Chair and First Tee of Greater Dallas Junior Ambassador … Daughter of Todd and Faye Moore … Plans to major in accounting and international business.

CAROLINE WALES | 5-3, La Quinta, Calif./Palm Desert HS

Played at Palm Desert High School under coach Josh Myers … Three-time Desert Empire League Team Champions … Ranked 150 nationally, 51st in 2021 class and eighth in 2021 class in California according to Junior Golf Scoreboard … Two-time MVP for Palm Desert High School … Two-time Desert Sun Girls Golfer of the Year … Selected to attend 2019 CoBank Peak Performers Program with Sir Nick Faldo … Participated in the 2018 First Tee College Golf Prep Academy and the 2017 First Tee Life Skills and Leadership Academy … Holds a best nine-hole round of 32 (-4) … Runner-up in stroke play at the 2019 CWAC Junior Girl’s State Championship (71-73) … Finished third at the 2019 SCGA Junior Amateur (72-74) … Low amateur at Cactus Tour event at Troon North in Scottsdale, Arizona (70-72-74) … Tied for first at the 2018 First Tee Pure Insurance Open at Pebble Beach paired alongside PGA Champions Tour player Stephen Ames, finishing -16 … Daughter of Michael and Courtney Wales … Has a sister, Madeline … Plans to major in finance.