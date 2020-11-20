⛳️ Women’s Golf Signs Two for the 2021-22 Season
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas head coach Erin O’Neil announced Friday that two prep high school women’s golfers signed National Letters of Intent (NLI) to continue their academic and athletic careers at the University of Kansas for the 2021-22 season.
"We are incredibly excited to add Caroline (Wales) and Haili (Moore) to the team next fall. Both bring a wealth of experience from playing in very competitive regions of Texas and California. They have a true passion for the game that is matched with incredibly strong work ethics, which fits in perfectly with the culture we are building here."Erin O'Neil, Head Coach
The Signees
|Haili Moore
|McKinney, Texas/Prosper HS
|Caroline Wales
|La Quinta, Calif./Palm Desert HS
HAILI MOORE | 5-6, McKinney, Texas/Prosper HS
Played for Prosper High School under head coach Ryan Salinas … Won 107 junior golf tournaments … Personal-best low round score is a 66 … Holds all-time tournament scoring record at Prosper High School (67) … Finished top-10 or better in every high school golf tournament … Two-time Texas high School 6A Academic All-District, All-Region and All-State … 2019 Texas High School 6A All-State Team … 2018 & 2019 Player of the Year for Prosper High School … Member of National Honor Society … Student-Athlete Leadership Team Chair and First Tee of Greater Dallas Junior Ambassador … Daughter of Todd and Faye Moore … Plans to major in accounting and international business.
CAROLINE WALES | 5-3, La Quinta, Calif./Palm Desert HS
Played at Palm Desert High School under coach Josh Myers … Three-time Desert Empire League Team Champions … Ranked 150 nationally, 51st in 2021 class and eighth in 2021 class in California according to Junior Golf Scoreboard … Two-time MVP for Palm Desert High School … Two-time Desert Sun Girls Golfer of the Year … Selected to attend 2019 CoBank Peak Performers Program with Sir Nick Faldo … Participated in the 2018 First Tee College Golf Prep Academy and the 2017 First Tee Life Skills and Leadership Academy … Holds a best nine-hole round of 32 (-4) … Runner-up in stroke play at the 2019 CWAC Junior Girl’s State Championship (71-73) … Finished third at the 2019 SCGA Junior Amateur (72-74) … Low amateur at Cactus Tour event at Troon North in Scottsdale, Arizona (70-72-74) … Tied for first at the 2018 First Tee Pure Insurance Open at Pebble Beach paired alongside PGA Champions Tour player Stephen Ames, finishing -16 … Daughter of Michael and Courtney Wales … Has a sister, Madeline … Plans to major in finance.