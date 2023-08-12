🏀 Women’s Hoops Back in Action Sunday in Greece

ATHENS, Greece – After defeating the Italian Select Team 99-58 in Rome earlier this week, the Kansas women’s basketball team is set to face its second European test Sunday, August 13, at the Eurohoops Dome in Athens, Greece.

The Jayhawks will now face a Greek Select Team comprised of professional players from Greece, Serbia and Bosnia. No live streaming will be available for the contest, so fans are encouraged to follow along the official Kansas Women’s Basketball Twitter account for live updates throughout the game.

“I thought we had some good moments and some good stretches,” said Head Coach Brandon Schneider of the Jayhawks’ first exhibition. “There’s going to be some things on both sides of the ball that I would like us to do a little bit better on Sunday, just because those are things that we really stressed in our ten days of practice and preparation.”

This will be the final competition of the 10-day international trip for the Jayhawks. NCAA guidelines allows teams to take foreign trips once every four years.

In its exhibition opener, Kansas made a statement offensively and defensively as the Jayhawks scored 99 points against the Italian Select Team. The Jayhawks were led by freshman S’Mya Nichols, who scored a team-high 22 points in her exhibition debut. Senior center Taiyanna Jackson added 21 points while hitting 7-of-8 free throw attempts.

Four Jayhawks reached double figures in total, with senior guard Wyvette Mayberry accounting for 19 points while senior transfer Ryan Cobbins had 12 after hitting three three-pointers. Freshman Laia Conesa showed off some flash with her passing while scoring eight points, and senior guard Zakiyah Franklin also scored eight points, making two baskets in both the first and third quarters.

The Jayhawks are coming off back-to-back 20-win season, including a WNIT Championship during the 2022-23 season. Season tickets for the 2023-24 Kansas Women’s Basketball campaign are now on sale. For as low as $90, fans can reserve their seat at historic Allen Fieldhouse for the entire season. Season tickets can be purchased by visiting KUAthletics.com or calling 800-34-HAWKS.