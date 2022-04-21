⛳Jayhawks to Host the 2022 Big 12 Championship

When: Friday, April 22 – Monday April 24

Schedule of Play: 18 holes on Friday, 18 holes on Saturday and 18 holes on Sunday.

Where: The Clubs at Houston Oaks (Hockley, Texas)

Host: University of Kansas

Course Info: Par 71; 6,356 yards

Live Stats

Tournament Notes

The Field: Kansas, Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas and Texas Tech.

Kansas will play on Friday at 10 a.m. (Central) and will be paired with Oklahoma and Kansas State.

For Kansas: KU will be represented by the following six players at the Big 12 Championship:

About the Jayhawks

Lauren Heinlein, Senior, Ocala, Florida: Finished tied for seventh at the Westbrook Invitational (February 27-28), giving her three top-10 finishes on the 2021-22 season … Registered a season-best 5-under par at the Westbrook Invitational … Set her collegiate-best finish at 10-under par at the Lone Star Invitational (April 12-13) during the 2020-21 season … Has five rounds scored in the 60s this season, which leads the team. This will be Heinlein’s second start at the Big 12 Championship, last year placing tied for 24th.

Pear Pooratanaopa, Senior, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Thailand: Finished tied for 10th at the Rapsodo Match in the Desert (January 23-24), giving her a total of three top-10 finishes this season … Placed in the top-25 for the first time this season at the Westbrook Invitational (February 27-28) with a tied for 23rd place finish … Has finished under-par twice this season; the Golfweek Red Sky Classic (September 27-29) and the Rapsodo Match in the Desert (January 23-24) … Shot a season-best 3-under-par (69) in the second round of the Westbrook Invitational (February 27-28). This will be Pooratanaopa’s second start at the Big 12 Championship, placing top-20 during the 2018-19 season.

Sera Tadokoro, Super-senior, Osaka, Japan: Has finished in the top-20 two times this season, last at the Golfweek Red Sky Classic, where she tied for 13th … Recorded her season-best finish of fifth overall at the Branch Law Firm/Dick McGuire Invitational (September 13-14), carding a 7-under (212), also giving her a career-best low-54 … As a junior, won Louisville Cardinal Cup (October 18-20, 2019). This will be Tadokoro’s fourth Big 12 Championship start. Her best finish was at the 2018-19 Big 12 Championship, where she tied for 31st.

Johanna Ebner, Freshman, Villach, Austria: No. 745 in the latest World Amateur Golf Rankings … Will make her sixth appearance on the season … Won the Austrian Match Play Amateur Championship in 2021 … Her lowest finish this season was tied for 40th at the Westbrook Invitational (February 27-28). This will be Ebner’s first Big 12 Championship start.

Abby Glynn, Senior, Topeka, Kan.: Her best-season finish was tied for 10th at the Marilynn Smith/Sunflower Invitational (Sept. 20-21), where she shot 7-over par (223) … Career-low 54-hole event was at last year’s Big 12 Championship, where she shot 3-over (219), finishing tied for 22nd. This will be Glynn’s second start at the Big 12 Championship.

Jordan Rothman, Freshman, Durbanvill, South Africa: Has two rounds under-par, with her last coming at the Wesbtrook Invitational (February 27-28), finishing 2-under (214) … The Westbrook Invitational was also her best individual finish where she tied for 15th … Tied for 16th at the Ron Moore Invitational (Oct. 8-10), giving her three top-20 finishes this season … Was the second-youngest player to win the Sanlam South African Amateur Championship, which she won at the age of 15. This will be Rothman’s first start at the Big 12 Championship.