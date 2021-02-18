🏌️‍♂️ Men's Golf Opens Spring Season at Desert Intercollegiate

Tournament: Desert Intercollegiate

Course: Classic Club

Par/Yards: 72/7,322

Participating teams: Florida Atlantic, Boise State, San Diego, Oregon, Colorado, Air Force, Georgia Tech, Wyoming, UCLA, Colorado State, Charlotte, UC Riverside, Seattle, Cal-State Northridge, Southern Utah, Northern Colorado, Gonzaga, Fresno State, South Dakota State, UTEP.

Live Stats: Golfstat

PALM DESERT, Calif. – The Kansas Men’s Golf team will open its spring schedule Friday at the Desert Intercollegiate hosted by Wyoming at the Classic Club.

The Jayhawks will hit the links for the first time since completing their fall schedule at the Maridoe Collegiate Invitational on Oct. 20.

The Kansas lineup for this tournament is made up of Harry Hillier, Luke Kluver, Ben Sigel, William Duquette and Hank Lierz. Zach Sokolosky will play as an individual.

“We’re really looking forward to competing again,” head coach Jamie Bermel said. “It’s been a long break, but I think everyone is excited and appreciative of the opportunity to compete. We have four freshmen and two juniors in the lineup this week. The course is really good, and will be a solid test of golf.”

The Jayhawks participated in three tournaments in the fall, finishing tied for fourth at the Colonial Collegiate Invitational and seventh at the Maridoe. Kansas also went 2-2 at the Big 12 Match Play Championships.

Hillier, who was named to the Haskins Award Watch List in November, tops the lineup. He finished T2 at Colonial and T17 at Maridoe in the fall with an average score of 72. Kluver also had a top-five finish in the fall, finishing T4 at Maridoe.

Sigel picked up a top-ten in the fall, finished T6 at Colonial. Duquette participated in all three tournaments in the fall, with his high finish coming at Maridoe at T32. This will be Lierz’s debut tournament with the Jayhawks.

Bermel’s squad will play 18 holes a day, Friday through Sunday. Kansas tees off at 9:50 a.m., CST on Friday and will be grouped with players from Georgia Tech, Air Force and Colorado.

Live stats for the tournament can be found here.