👟 Fortenberry Named Sprints and Hurdles Coach

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Head coach Stanley Redwine announced on Tuesday that Nic Fortenberry has joined the staff as an assistant coach. He will work with the program’s sprinters and hurdlers.

Fortenberry arrives in Lawrence from Christian Brothers University, where he served as the men’s and women’s track and field head coach since July of 2016.

Fortenberry joined Christian Brothers after spending 10 seasons as an assistant coach at the University of Memphis. Fortenberry was the sprints/hurdles coach for the Tigers and guided 14 NCAA Championships qualifiers, 34 NCAA regional qualifiers and 20 conference champions.

In his time at Memphis, his athletes set 22 school records. In addition, the Tigers track programs received USTFCCA All-Academic Team recognition. He also oversaw the team’s travel and recruiting. Fortenberry was involved with campus housing and meet management.

Prior to Memphis, Fortenberry spent 10 years as an assistant and head track and field and cross country coach at Memphis-area high schools, Houston High School and Kirby High School. He was part of three cross country and one track and field state championship teams.

Fortenberry ran the 400 hurdles and 800 meters at LSU and earned the athletic department’s Directors Cup, which is given to athletes with a 3.0 or better GPA. He earned his bachelor’s degree in industrial education and construction management.