16 Jayhawks Receive Dr. Gerald Lage Academic Achievement Award

IRVING- Texas – Sixteen University of Kansas student-athletes have been honored with the Big 12 Conference’s highest academic achievement, the 2023 Dr. Gerald Lage Academic Achievement Award, it was announced Friday.

A total of 139 Big 12 student-athletes were selected as honorees. The 16 Kansas student-athletes mark the third-most selections of any school in the conference.

In order to be eligible for the accolade, student-athletes must have lettered at least once in their career, while maintaining residence at their institution for at least one academic year. The honoree, who can only be recognized once, should have 100 hours of earned credit with a cumulative grade-point average of 3.80 at the time of the nomination.

For Kansas, football, men’s track & field/cross country, rowing, swimming & diving, volleyball and women’s track & field/cross country are the programs represented.

The full list of KU winners include:

Mason Fairchild, Football

Kwinton Lassiter, Football

Sam Hubert, Men’s Track & Field/Cross Country

TJ Robinson, Men’s Track & Field/Cross Country

Kai Alexander, Rowing

Emma Steiner, Rowing

Stella Warren, Rowing

Mackenzie Bravence, Swimming & Diving

Amanda Fingerut, Swimming & Diving

Lauren Gryboski, Swimming & Diving

Autumn Looney, Swimming & Diving

Ellie Wehrmann, Swimming & Diving

Ayah Elnady, Volleyball

Riley Foltz, Volleyball

Makenna Anderson, Women’s Track & Field/Cross Country

Lexy Farrington, Women’s Track & Field

The award is in memory of Dr. Gerald Lage, who served as the Oklahoma State faculty athletics representative with the NCAA and the Big Eight/Big 12 Conference from 1983 until his death in 2007. He was the chairman on three occasions (1985-86, 93-94 and 2003-04).

Lage had been a member of the Oklahoma State family since 1966, when he joined the College of Business Administration as an assistant professor. During his tenure at OSU, he served as the director of graduate studies in the department of economics (1974-77), head of the department of economics and finance (1978-84), director of the OSU Center for International Trade and Development (1985-87), and associate dean for research and graduate programs in the college of business administration (1997-2004).

The Dr. Gerald Lage Academic Achievement Award recipients’ names will be featured on the video board at the Phillips 66 Big 12 Basketball Championships, scheduled for March 8-11 at the T-Mobile Center and March 9-12 at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City.