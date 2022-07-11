⚽ 2022 Kansas Soccer Single-Game Tickets On Sale

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Single-game tickets for the 2022 Kansas soccer season are now available to the public. To purchase single-game tickets, fans should contact the Kansas ticket office at 785-864-3141, or visit the ticketing page here.

Season tickets and group tickets are also available for purchase. Groups of 10 or more people may receive special discounts and experience opportunities as part of their ticket package. Fans interested in season or group tickets can also contact the Kansas ticket office.

All seating is general admission and the cost for entry is $8/game for adults and $5/game for youth and seniors. Students will receive free admission all season by presenting a valid KU student ID at the ticket booth.

Kansas will host 10 regular season home matches and one exhibition game at Rock Chalk Park this season. There will be six contests on Thursday nights, four Sunday afternoon matchups and the exhibition game will be on a Wednesday evening.

KU will welcome Ohio State (Aug. 18), Northwestern (Aug. 21) and Purdue (Sept. 1) from the Big Ten to Lawrence this year, while also hosting Kansas City (Sept. 8) and Yale (Sept. 11) in nonconference action.

The Jayhawks will then switch to Big 12 play and host Oklahoma State (Sept. 22), TCU (Sept. 25), Oklahoma (Oct. 13), Texas Tech (Oct. 16) and Iowa State (Oct. 27) to wrap up the regular season slate.

Prior to the start of the regular season, Kansas will face Arkansas in exhibition action on August 10 at Rock Chalk Park. The game will be free and open to the public.

New in 2022, dogs will be allowed at all matches this season. A full promotional schedule will be released in the weeks leading up to the season.