⚽️ 2024 Kansas Soccer Season Tickets Now On Sale

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Season tickets for the 2024 Kansas Soccer season are now available. To purchase season tickets, fans can visit the KU online ticket office or call 800-34-HAWKS.

All regular season home matches at Rock Chalk Park are included in the season ticket package for only $55.

Single-game group ticket purchases of 10 or more people may receive special discounts and experience opportunities as part of their purchase. Interested fans should contact the ticket office at 785-864-3141.

Kansas recently hired Nate Lie as the new head soccer coach. Lie arrived at KU following a successful seven seasons as the head coach at Xavier University. During his tenure at Xavier, Lie compiled a record of 82-37-19 (.663), led the Musketeers to four-consecutive NCAA Tournaments and four BIG EAST titles. Lie also developed five BIG EAST Players of the Year, three All-Americans and was the architect of three BIG EAST Coaching Staff of the Year honors.

The 2024 schedule has not yet been released and single-game tickets will go on sale at a later date.