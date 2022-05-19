👟 27 Jayhawks Qualify for NCAA West Preliminary in Fayetteville
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas track and field will be well represented by 27 individuals across 17 events at the NCAA West Preliminary in Fayetteville, Arkansas from May 26-29, in what serves as the qualifying round for the 2022 NCAA Outdoor Championship.
The NCAA West Preliminary round will take place at John McDonnell Field in Fayetteville, Ark., from May 26-29. The NCAA West Preliminary consists of the top-48 individuals in each event, 24 relays, from both the east and west regions qualify for their respective preliminary round.
Athletes with the top 12 times/marks and the best 12 relay teams at both the East and West Preliminary Rounds sites will qualify for the NCAA Championships in Eugene, Oregon on June 8-12.
Here’s the full list of Jayhawks that qualified for the NCAA West Preliminary:
Women’s
Mariah Kuykendoll – 400 Meters, 4×400 Meter Relay
Honour Finley – 800 Meters, 4×400 Meter Relay
Ahmya McKeithan – 4×400 Meter Relay
Satanya Wright – 4×400 Meter Relay
Anna Siemens – 4×400 Meter Relay
Lona Latema – 3,000 Meter Steeplechase
Rylee Anderson – High Jump
Kennedy Doakes – High Jump
Khristen Bryant – Pole Vault
Samantha Van Hoecke – Pole Vault
Taylor Starkey – Pole Vault
Gabby Hoke – Pole Vault
Alexandra Emilianov – Shot Put, Discus
Men’s
Michael Joseph – 400 Meters
AJ Green – 800 Meters
Devin Loudermilk – High Jump
Zach Bradford – Pole Vault
Clayton Simms – Pole Vault
Kyle Rogers – Pole Vault
Jake Freidel – Pole Vault
Andrew Saloga – Pole Vault
Tyler Pride – Long Jump
George Jackson – Long Jump
Jaden Patterson – Triple Jump
Patrick Larrison – Shot Put, Discus
George Evans – Discus
Oleg Klykov – Hammer Throw