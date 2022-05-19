👟 27 Jayhawks Qualify for NCAA West Preliminary in Fayetteville

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas track and field will be well represented by 27 individuals across 17 events at the NCAA West Preliminary in Fayetteville, Arkansas from May 26-29, in what serves as the qualifying round for the 2022 NCAA Outdoor Championship.

The NCAA West Preliminary round will take place at John McDonnell Field in Fayetteville, Ark., from May 26-29. The NCAA West Preliminary consists of the top-48 individuals in each event, 24 relays, from both the east and west regions qualify for their respective preliminary round.

Athletes with the top 12 times/marks and the best 12 relay teams at both the East and West Preliminary Rounds sites will qualify for the NCAA Championships in Eugene, Oregon on June 8-12.

Here’s the full list of Jayhawks that qualified for the NCAA West Preliminary:

Women’s

Mariah Kuykendoll – 400 Meters, 4×400 Meter Relay

Honour Finley – 800 Meters, 4×400 Meter Relay

Ahmya McKeithan – 4×400 Meter Relay

Satanya Wright – 4×400 Meter Relay

Anna Siemens – 4×400 Meter Relay

Lona Latema – 3,000 Meter Steeplechase

Rylee Anderson – High Jump

Kennedy Doakes – High Jump

Khristen Bryant – Pole Vault

Samantha Van Hoecke – Pole Vault

Taylor Starkey – Pole Vault

Gabby Hoke – Pole Vault

Alexandra Emilianov – Shot Put, Discus

Men’s

Michael Joseph – 400 Meters

AJ Green – 800 Meters

Devin Loudermilk – High Jump

Zach Bradford – Pole Vault

Clayton Simms – Pole Vault

Kyle Rogers – Pole Vault

Jake Freidel – Pole Vault

Andrew Saloga – Pole Vault

Tyler Pride – Long Jump

George Jackson – Long Jump

Jaden Patterson – Triple Jump

Patrick Larrison – Shot Put, Discus

George Evans – Discus

Oleg Klykov – Hammer Throw