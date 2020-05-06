📚 46 Jayhawks Recognized on Academic All-Big 12 Teams
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas track & field landed 46 student-athletes on the 2020 Academic All-Big 12 Track & Field teams, the Big 12 Conference office announced on Wednesday, highlighted by 38 first-team members and three individuals nominated with a perfect 4.0 grade point average.
A total of 384 student-athletes across the Big 12 earned Academic All-Big 12 honors, including 152 (107 first team, 45 second team) on the men’s team and 232 (204 first team, 28 second team) on the women’s team.
Kansas’ Ben Butler, Lisa Lauschke and Andrea Willis were three of the 49 Big 12 student-athletes to register 4.0 GPA’s, marking Lauschke and Willis’ second time being nominated with a 4.0 GPA.
To qualify, student-athletes must maintain a 3.00 GPA or higher either cumulative or the two previous semesters. Freshmen and transfers are not eligible in their first year of academic residence. First team members consist of those who have maintained a 3.20 or better GPA while the second team selections hold a 3.00 to 3.19 GPA.
A full list of Kansas’ honorees are listed below.
Men’s First Team (3.20-Plus GPA; *Indicates nominated with a 4.00 GPA)
Hussain Al Hizam, Finance
Zach Bradford, Sport Management
Ben Butler, Global & International Studies and Spanish*
Ryan Butler, Journalism and Mathematics
Chase Dornbusch, Pre-Business
Colin Dwyer, Architecture
Braden Juenemann, Civil Engineering
George Letner, Biology and Psychology
John Luder, Human Biology
Konrad Marshall, Mechanical Engineering
Michael Melgares, Marketing
Marcus Quere, Finance
Jake Ralston, Management and Leadership
Kyle Rogers, Mechanical Engineering
Men’s Second Team (3.00-3.19 GPA)
Quanah Gardiner, Secondary Education – History and Government
Mitch Grosserode, Finance
Ivan Henry, Finance
Javan Reece, Communication Studies
Jack Young, Architecture
Women’s First Team (3.20-Plus GPA; *Indicates nominated with a 4.00 GPA)
Chloe Akin-Otiko, Human Biology
Rylee Anderson, Exercise Science
Alexys Barton, Mechanical Engineering
Rachel Clowers, English and Women & Gender Studies
Riley Cooney, Law
Adia Eberle, Journalism
Toni Englund, Architectural Engineering
Honour Finley, Exercise Science
Cameron Gueldner, Exercise Science
Saudia Heard, Pre-Business
Avryl Johnson, Industrial Design
Mariah Kuykendoll, Sport Management
Erika Landes, Exercise Science
Lisa Lauschke, Educational Administration MSE*
Catherine Liggett, Human Biology and Anthropology
Morganne Mukes, Information Systems
Ally Ryan, Mathematics and Pre-Business Analytics
Sarah Scott, Computer Science and Mathematics
Jana Shawver, Psychology
Anna Siemens, Management & Leadership and Spanish
Bailee Swift, Physical Education Plus
Allie Twietmeyer, Accounting
Samantha Van Hoecke, Biology
Andrea Willis, Exercise Science*
Women’s Second Team (3.00-3.19 GPA)
Julianna Castillo, Journalism
Alexandra Emilianov, Information Systems
Cameryn Thomas, Global International Studies