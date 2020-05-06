📚 46 Jayhawks Recognized on Academic All-Big 12 Teams

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas track & field landed 46 student-athletes on the 2020 Academic All-Big 12 Track & Field teams, the Big 12 Conference office announced on Wednesday, highlighted by 38 first-team members and three individuals nominated with a perfect 4.0 grade point average.

A total of 384 student-athletes across the Big 12 earned Academic All-Big 12 honors, including 152 (107 first team, 45 second team) on the men’s team and 232 (204 first team, 28 second team) on the women’s team.

Kansas’ Ben Butler, Lisa Lauschke and Andrea Willis were three of the 49 Big 12 student-athletes to register 4.0 GPA’s, marking Lauschke and Willis’ second time being nominated with a 4.0 GPA.

To qualify, student-athletes must maintain a 3.00 GPA or higher either cumulative or the two previous semesters. Freshmen and transfers are not eligible in their first year of academic residence. First team members consist of those who have maintained a 3.20 or better GPA while the second team selections hold a 3.00 to 3.19 GPA.

A full list of Kansas’ honorees are listed below.

Men’s First Team (3.20-Plus GPA; *Indicates nominated with a 4.00 GPA)

Hussain Al Hizam, Finance

Zach Bradford, Sport Management

Ben Butler, Global & International Studies and Spanish*

Ryan Butler, Journalism and Mathematics

Chase Dornbusch, Pre-Business

Colin Dwyer, Architecture

Braden Juenemann, Civil Engineering

George Letner, Biology and Psychology

John Luder, Human Biology

Konrad Marshall, Mechanical Engineering

Michael Melgares, Marketing

Marcus Quere, Finance

Jake Ralston, Management and Leadership

Kyle Rogers, Mechanical Engineering

Men’s Second Team (3.00-3.19 GPA)

Quanah Gardiner, Secondary Education – History and Government

Mitch Grosserode, Finance

Ivan Henry, Finance

Javan Reece, Communication Studies

Jack Young, Architecture

Women’s First Team (3.20-Plus GPA; *Indicates nominated with a 4.00 GPA)

Chloe Akin-Otiko, Human Biology

Rylee Anderson, Exercise Science

Alexys Barton, Mechanical Engineering

Rachel Clowers, English and Women & Gender Studies

Riley Cooney, Law

Adia Eberle, Journalism

Toni Englund, Architectural Engineering

Honour Finley, Exercise Science

Cameron Gueldner, Exercise Science

Saudia Heard, Pre-Business

Avryl Johnson, Industrial Design

Mariah Kuykendoll, Sport Management

Erika Landes, Exercise Science

Lisa Lauschke, Educational Administration MSE*

Catherine Liggett, Human Biology and Anthropology

Morganne Mukes, Information Systems

Ally Ryan, Mathematics and Pre-Business Analytics

Sarah Scott, Computer Science and Mathematics

Jana Shawver, Psychology

Anna Siemens, Management & Leadership and Spanish

Bailee Swift, Physical Education Plus

Allie Twietmeyer, Accounting

Samantha Van Hoecke, Biology

Andrea Willis, Exercise Science*

Women’s Second Team (3.00-3.19 GPA)

Julianna Castillo, Journalism

Alexandra Emilianov, Information Systems

Cameryn Thomas, Global International Studies