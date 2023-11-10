👟 Pair of Jayhawks Earn Bid to NCAA Nationals at the NCAA Midwest Regionals

Stillwater, Okla. – Seniors Chandler Gibbens and Lona Latema both finished in the Top-10 to earn themselves both a spot at the 2023 NCAA Cross Country Nationals next week and a USTFCCCA All-Region selection.

The duo were both the first individual qualifiers to finish the race, as the top-four finishers on a team that doesn’t qualify for nationals earn their spot. This is the first time since 2015 that a male athlete and a female athlete from Kansas has qualified for nationals in the same year.

The day started with the women’s 6K. Latema earned a podium finish as she placed third in a field of 231 student-athletes. Her time of 20:31.2 matched her personal-best. She was the only Jayhawk to finish in the Top-50.

Kenadi Krueger was the next Jayhawk to finish as she placed 67th with a time of 22:00.9. Later on, KU had back-to-back finishers in Tori Wingrove and Addison Coppinger. Wingrove finished in 99th in 22:24.2 and Coppinger finished 100th in 22:25.3.

The team finished 16th overall, in a field of 32, with 392 points. They topped Iowa, Wichita State, Creighton and Oklahoma, among others.