🏀 A Trio of Jayhawks Push Kansas Past Oklahoma, 74-64

LAWRENCE, Kan. – A trio of Jayhawks with double-digit scoring efforts was just enough for Kansas as it edged past Oklahoma in their Big 12 opener, 74-64, on Thursday night inside Allen Fieldhouse.

On a night where Kansas (4-1) was able to have fans for the first time this season, the Jayhawks did not disappoint. Tina Stephens (18), Holly Kersgieter (17) and Aniya Thomas (14) recorded double-figures on a night the Jayhawks offense needed it.

Both teams struggled to find momentum during the first two quarters of the night, trading jabs and answering each other point-for-point. The Sooners went into the locker room with a 27-26 lead at halftime.

The third quarter started in a similar fashion, but it was Thomas who helped Kansas start to pull away from Oklahoma. Thomas broke the tie with a steal and a fast-break layup to give Kansas a two-point edge. At the end of the third quarter, Brooklyn Mitchell sunk a jumper as the buzzer sounded to give the Jayhawks a three-point lead and the momentum heading into the final quarter.

However, Oklahoma was not about to go down without a fight. They fought Kansas until the end, but Thomas had an answer for everything the Sooners threw her way. A 3-pointer by Kersgieter with less than two minutes to go gave the Jayhawks the push they needed to pull away for good and defeat the Sooners.

In addition to her team-leading 18 points, Stephens contributed eight boards and one steal on the night. Thomas added four steals and three boards of her own while Kersgieter grabbed six rebounds, tallied two assists and steals.

Stat of the game:

18 – Tina Stephens was the Jayhawk’s most consistent player all contest. She recorded 18 points on 6-for-11 shooting while grabbing eight rebounds and a steal in 35 minutes of game action.

Notes

Kansas was tied with Oklahoma 14-14 at the end of the first quarter, making this the first time Kansas was tied at the first quarter this season.

Both teams had a scoring drought during the second quarter. Oklahoma had the longest drought lasting 3:50 to end the quarter.

Kansas went on a 7-0 run at the end of the second quarter lasting 3:08. During this time Oklahoma had four different turnovers.

Kansas finished the game going 26-65, 40%, for three-pointers. Senior Tina Stephens lead the team going 6-of-11, a new career-high.

Senior Tina Stephens puts up 18 points, making this her fourth game this season scoring double figures. Stephens reeled in 8 rebounds and shot 6-of-11 from the court. She recorded 35 mins of playing time, breaking her career-high of 33 against Iowa State.

UP NEXT:

The Jayhawks will take a break from Big 12 play and face UT Rio Grande Valley at home at 7:00 p.m., CT on Monday, December 14.