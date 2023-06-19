🏌️‍♂️ Associate Head Coach Wilson Resigns After Successful 7-Year Run

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Head Men’s Golf Coach Jamie Bermel announced today that associate head coach Chris Wilson has resigned to pursue opportunities outside of college athletics.

Wilson teamed with Bermel for the past seven years for an unprecedent run that included seven straight at-large bids to NCAA Regionals, two National Championship appearances and 45 Top 5 finishes.

“Coach Wilson has decided to leave the coaching profession, and he will be sorely missed,” Bermel said. “He was a big part of our success in every aspect of our program. We made it to regionals every year he was on staff, two NCAA finals appearances and several team and individual wins. I am going to miss working every day with him. He was a pro at his job, and a loyal, dear friend. The seven-plus year run we had together was truly remarkable. I am really excited for him and his family and know he will do great things in the business world.”

Wilson joined Bermel and the Jayhawks in January of 2016 after six seasons as an assistant at Air Force. He also served as an assistant at Coastal Carolina and McNeese State, while serving as the head coach at both McNeese and Louisiana Monroe.

Once with the Jayhawks, Bermel and Wilson experienced much success, including establishing a program-record five tournament wins during the 2021-22 season, which culminated in a trip to the NCAA Championship in Scottsdale, Arizona. Wilson has been named a finalist for the Jan Strickland Outstanding Assistant Coach Award three different times in his career, including twice with Kansas.

During his time with the program, the Jayhawks have had 15 GCAA All-America scholars, reached the postseason in every season possible and produced 12 team titles and nine individual wins.