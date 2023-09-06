🏌️‍♂️ Belisle Claims Individual Title at Folds of Honor Collegiate

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. – Kansas senior Cecil Belisle claimed his first victory as a Jayhawk on Wednesday at the Folds of Honor Collegiate, shooting one-under par for the three-day tournament at American Dunes Golf Club. The Red Wing, Minnesota native outlasted Jack Tanner (Memphis), Angelo Marcon (Notre Dame), Alex Goff (Kentucky) and Nick Matthews (NC State) all by one shot to claim medalist honors.

Belisle topped a field of 90 players and was the only golfer under-par on his way to win the opening tournament of the season for Kansas. He capped off his impressive run with a one-over round of 72, following his rounds of 68 and 72 posted for the first two rounds.

“Cecil was in total command of his golf ball this week,” head coach Jamie Bermel said. “I’m so proud of him and he is very deserving of the win. I’ve had quite a few champions in my career, but this win for Cecil is extra special. He works as hard as anyone I have ever coached and always comes to the building looking to get better. His attitude and desire to get better is contagious. What a win for a very special kid.”

After finishing in sixth at the event last year, the Jayhawks finished in 12th at +43 in a talented 18-team field. Notre Dame claimed the team victory, shooting eight-over for the tournament and two-under on the final day.

“As a team, we just couldn’t do much with the exception of Cecil and Gunnar (Broin),” Bermel added. “It was sloppy and very undisciplined golf, which was surprising for returning players.”

Broin finished inside the top-25 at the event, tying for 24th at five-over par after posting scores of 74-72-72 for the Jayhawks.

Sophomore Will King finished T71 at 20-over, while senior Davis Cooper (+24) finished 75th and senior William Duquette (+28) finished tied for 79th, respectively.

Belisle, a South Mountain Community College transfer, claimed back-to-back NJCAA National Championship titles in 2021 and 2022. He competed in all 12 events for the Jayhawks last year, notching a top-five finish and 10 rounds under par.

“I am extremely grateful for this win and hopefully there are more to come,” said Belisle. “I give all my gratitude to God and thank him for the opportunity to play in a way that glorifies him. I would also like to thank my coaches who push me everyday, my teammates for always supporting me, and my family that sacrifices for me no matter what. I can’t wait to get back at it.”

UP NEXT

After a few days of rest, Kansas heads back up north to Windsong Farm Golf Club to compete at the Gopher Invitational in Minneapolis, Minnesota for 54 holes Sept. 10-11. The Jayhawks finished tied for second at the event last year at 15-under, while Belisle and Cooper shared a tie for fourth at six-under.