🏌️‍♂️ Belisle in the Hunt in Second Place at Folds of Honor Collegiate

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. – Kansas men’s golf senior Cecil Belisle shot a 72 Tuesday and is three back of the lead and tied for second at two-under after 36 holes of the Folds of Honor Collegiate at American Dunes Golf Club.

The Jayhawks wrapped up the second round of the tournament on Tuesday, and currently sit in 12th at +29 after shooting team scores of 299 and 298. Tournament co-host Michigan State leads the pack at two-over, followed by No. 19 Arizona (+5), South Carolina (+5), Arkansas (+6) and Notre Dame (+10) to round out the top-five.

After a hot start for the Minnesota native, Belisle is in the hunt and three back of the lead with the third and final round slated for Wednesday morning. After a three-under round of 68 to open the tournament, Belisle answered with a second round 72 (+1) and sits tied for second at two-under. Anchoring the Jayhawks, Belisle is set to tee off Wednesday morning at 8:10 a.m. CT on hole 10.

“Cecil put together another nice round today,” Coach Jamie Bermel said. “He made a sloppy double on 11, but birdied the next and hung in there. We struggled with the other three guys and need to post a good round on Wednesday. I’m sure the weather is going to be a little rough, but it will be the same for everyone.”

Senior Gunnar Broin bounced back with a one-over round of 72 on Tuesday, carding three birdies and sits tied for 25th at four-over. Broin is set to tee it up for the third and final round on hole 10 at 8:00 a.m. CT.

Sophomore Will King currently sits in 70th after a second round 79, carding a birdie on the tough 220-yard par-three 15th. Senior Davis Cooper shot a four-over 75 Tuesday and sits T77. Senior William Duquette is T82 at 21-over for the tournament.

Due to inclement weather in the area, Kansas is slated for a 7:30 a.m. CT tee time and will be paired with Indiana (+22) and Oregon State (+24). The final 18 holes will be televised on the Golf Channel, with the broadcast airing at 1:00 p.m. CT. For live updates, visit the Folds of Honor Collegiate Leaderboard or follow along with the official Kansas Men’s Golf Twitter account.