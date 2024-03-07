🏌️‍♂️ Belisle Named Big 12 Men's Golfer of the Month

IRVING, Texas – After topping a 120-player field and winning The Prestige on Feb. 21, senior standout Cecil Belisle earned Big 12 Men’s Golfer of the Month honors, becoming the first Jayhawk since 2021 to do so.

A native of Red Wing, Minnesota, Belisle has emerged as a top producer in Kansas’ lineup. Belisle and the Jayhawks opened up their spring campaign at The Prestige in La Quinta, California, finishing second as a team at -21, while Belisle claimed medalist honors at -13, his second win of 2023-24. Belisle helped Kansas beat out 11 top-50 ranked teams for its best finish of the season.

“Hats off to Cecil and congratulations on this award,” head coach Jamie Bermel said. “He works hard every day and it is nice to see his hard work paying off.”

On his way to a first-place finish at the event, Belisle fired off rounds of 67-66-67 (200) to tie Callum Bruce (2021) and Chase Hanna (2014) for the lowest 54-hole individual score in program history. With the title, Belisle became the 10th Jayhawk ever to win multiple tournaments in the same season and the first since Hanna won two tournaments in 2016-17.

Belisle and the Jayhawks head to St. Simmons, Georgia for the Johnnie-O at Sea Island, March 11-12, and will tee it up at Seaside Golf Course for the team’s second event of the spring.

KANSAS MEN’S BIG 12 GOLFERS OF THE MONTH

Kris Marshall – October, 2002

Andrew Price – September, 2003

Nate Barbee – October, 2010

Ben Welle – September, 2014

Ben Welle – November, 2014

Ben Welle – September, 2015

Chase Hanna – November, 2016

Chase Hanna – April, 2017

Luke Kluver – September, 2021

Cecil Belisle – February, 2024