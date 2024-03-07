🏌️♂️ Belisle Named Big 12 Men's Golfer of the Month
IRVING, Texas – After topping a 120-player field and winning The Prestige on Feb. 21, senior standout Cecil Belisle earned Big 12 Men’s Golfer of the Month honors, becoming the first Jayhawk since 2021 to do so.
A native of Red Wing, Minnesota, Belisle has emerged as a top producer in Kansas’ lineup. Belisle and the Jayhawks opened up their spring campaign at The Prestige in La Quinta, California, finishing second as a team at -21, while Belisle claimed medalist honors at -13, his second win of 2023-24. Belisle helped Kansas beat out 11 top-50 ranked teams for its best finish of the season.
“Hats off to Cecil and congratulations on this award,” head coach Jamie Bermel said. “He works hard every day and it is nice to see his hard work paying off.”
On his way to a first-place finish at the event, Belisle fired off rounds of 67-66-67 (200) to tie Callum Bruce (2021) and Chase Hanna (2014) for the lowest 54-hole individual score in program history. With the title, Belisle became the 10th Jayhawk ever to win multiple tournaments in the same season and the first since Hanna won two tournaments in 2016-17.
Belisle and the Jayhawks head to St. Simmons, Georgia for the Johnnie-O at Sea Island, March 11-12, and will tee it up at Seaside Golf Course for the team’s second event of the spring.
KANSAS MEN’S BIG 12 GOLFERS OF THE MONTH
Kris Marshall – October, 2002
Andrew Price – September, 2003
Nate Barbee – October, 2010
Ben Welle – September, 2014
Ben Welle – November, 2014
Ben Welle – September, 2015
Chase Hanna – November, 2016
Chase Hanna – April, 2017
Luke Kluver – September, 2021
Cecil Belisle – February, 2024