🏌️‍♂️ Belisle Tied for Second, Jayhawks in 15th After Opening Round at Folds of Honor Collegiate

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. – Senior Cecil Belisle is in a tie for second as Kansas men’s golf opened its fall season with round one of the Folds of Honor Collegiate at American Dunes Golf Club on Monday. The Jayhawks shot a 15-over, 299 as a team to open the tournament.

The Jayhawks sit in 15th place in a loaded 18-team field at the second-annual Folds of Honor Collegiate, hosted by Michigan State and Florida State. South Carolina leads the pack at two-under, with No. 19 Arizona (-1), Indiana (E), Memphis (+2) and Notre Dame (+3) rounding out the top-five.

Belisle, a Red Wing, Minnesota native, paced the Jayhawks with an opening-round 68 (-3) at American Dunes GC. Belisle turned in a two-under 34 on the front nine and closed out his under-par round with a bogey-free back nine. Chalking up three birdies and just one bogey on the scorecard, Belisle sits tied for second, just one shot back of leader Nick Mathews (NC State). Belisle will tee off in his second round for the Jayhawks on hole one at 11:40 a.m. CT.