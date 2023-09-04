🏌️♂️ Belisle Tied for Second, Jayhawks in 15th After Opening Round at Folds of Honor Collegiate
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. – Senior Cecil Belisle is in a tie for second as Kansas men’s golf opened its fall season with round one of the Folds of Honor Collegiate at American Dunes Golf Club on Monday. The Jayhawks shot a 15-over, 299 as a team to open the tournament.
The Jayhawks sit in 15th place in a loaded 18-team field at the second-annual Folds of Honor Collegiate, hosted by Michigan State and Florida State. South Carolina leads the pack at two-under, with No. 19 Arizona (-1), Indiana (E), Memphis (+2) and Notre Dame (+3) rounding out the top-five.
Belisle, a Red Wing, Minnesota native, paced the Jayhawks with an opening-round 68 (-3) at American Dunes GC. Belisle turned in a two-under 34 on the front nine and closed out his under-par round with a bogey-free back nine. Chalking up three birdies and just one bogey on the scorecard, Belisle sits tied for second, just one shot back of leader Nick Mathews (NC State). Belisle will tee off in his second round for the Jayhawks on hole one at 11:40 a.m. CT.
"It was a tough day out there for the Jayhawks. We just didn’t respond very well to some adversity and made sloppy doubles and bogeys. I was really impressed by Cecil today. He birdied his first hole, settled in and played a nice round of golf. We need to get off to a better start tomorrow and show some grit and toughness."Head Coach Jamie Bermel
Senior Gunnar Broin shot a three-over 74 with two birdies on his card to open the event. The Shorewood, Minnesota native sits tied for 44th and will tee off tomorrow at 12:15 p.m. CT on hole one.
Sophomore Will King carded two birdies on the day and sits T70 after an opening round 78. King is set to tee off tomorrow at 11:50 a.m. CT on hole one. Redshirt senior William Duquette sits T73 after shooting an eight-over 79, and is slated to tee off at 12:05 p.m. CT for round two. Senior Davis Cooper looks to bounce back tomorrow after shooting an 84, sitting T87 and will tee off at 11:30 a.m. CT.
Round two of the Folds of Honor Collegiate will continue Tuesday and be televised live on Golf Channel from 3:00-6:00 p.m. CT. For live updates, visit the Folds of Honor Collegiate Leaderboard or follow along with the official Kansas Men’s Golf Twitter account.