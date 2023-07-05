🏌️‍♂️Blake Named Associate Head Coach for Kansas Men’s Golf

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Head Coach Jamie Bermel has announced the addition of Tony Blake to the men’s golf coaching staff. Blake joins the program as Associate Head Coach ahead of the 2023-24 season.

“We’re excited to bring Tony on as our new associate head coach,” Bermel said. “I had a lot of interest in this job, but I believe I found the right person. I have watched Tony for several years as a player and a coach, and I think he is a great fit for our team. He is a tireless recruiter, a very good instructor, and a great person.”

Blake comes to Lawrence after spending the last two years as the program director of First Tee Greater Kansas City. Prior to First Tee, Blake served as Head Coach of the men’s and women’s golf program at Park University in Missouri.

During his three-year tenure at Park, Blake earned six tournament wins and a No. 19 national ranking for the men’s team in his first season, with one player who was awarded the 2018 Men’s Golf Championship and qualified for the 2018 NAIA National Championship. In 2019, the men’s team won twice more and the program also produced the Golfer of the Year and the Freshman of the Year, while a member of the women’s team earned all-conference honors.

Before his time at Park University, Blake served as assistant coach of the Wichita State Men’s Golf program. In just five years with the Shockers, Blake produced 20 All-Missouri Valley Conference performers, three MVC Newcomer of the Year players, four MVC Championship medalists, and five MVC Player of the Year awards. The Shockers won 14 tournaments in Blake’s five seasons, as he helped elevate the Shockers to four-straight MVC titles as well as five NCAA appearances.

As a student-athlete, Blake was a member of the Wichita State golf team (1994-96) and was a two-year letterman. Prior to WSU, Blake was a member of the Butler County Community College golf team where he was the 1993 Region IV Champion.

Following his career after Wichita State, Blake played on multiple mini-tours as a professional. In 2003, Blake regained his amateur status. In 2004, Blake was crowned the Kansas State Mid-Amateur Champion.

The Wichita, Kansas native graduated from Wichita State in 1996 with a Bachelor of Arts in Physical Education-Sports Business. Blake and his wife, Cara, have two children, Crandall and Carlin.