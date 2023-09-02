📸 Bob Timmons Classic

Logo
Open Store
Open Tickets
Open Calendar
Open/Close Mobile Menu
sports
Men's Sports
baseball
Schedule
Roster
News
icon-twitter
icon-facebook
icon-instagram
basketball
Schedule
Roster
News
icon-twitter
icon-facebook
icon-instagram
Cross Country
Schedule
Roster
News
icon-twitter
icon-facebook
icon-instagram
Football
Schedule
Roster
News
icon-twitter
icon-facebook
icon-instagram
Golf
Schedule
Roster
News
icon-twitter
icon-facebook
icon-instagram
Track & Field
Schedule
Roster
News
icon-twitter
icon-facebook
icon-instagram
Women's Sports
Basketball
Schedule
Roster
News
icon-twitter
icon-facebook
icon-instagram
Cross Country
Schedule
Roster
News
icon-twitter
icon-facebook
icon-instagram
Golf
Schedule
Roster
News
icon-twitter
icon-facebook
icon-instagram
Rowing
Schedule
Roster
News
icon-twitter
icon-facebook
icon-instagram
Soccer
Schedule
Roster
News
icon-twitter
icon-facebook
icon-instagram
Softball
Schedule
Roster
News
icon-twitter
icon-facebook
icon-instagram
Swim & Dive
Schedule
Roster
News
icon-twitter
icon-facebook
icon-instagram
Tennis
Schedule
Roster
News
icon-twitter
icon-facebook
icon-instagram
Track & Field
Schedule
Roster
News
icon-twitter
icon-facebook
icon-instagram
Volleyball
Schedule
Roster
News
icon-twitter
icon-facebook
icon-instagram
Tickets
Buy Tickets
Shop Tickets
Mobile Ticket Central
My Account
SeatGeek: Buy or Sell
Students
Ticket Office: 785-864-3141
Gameday
Facilities
Allen Fieldhouse
Anschutz Pavilion
Arrocha Ballpark
Hoglund Ballpark
Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena
Indoor Football Practice Facility
Jayhawk Tennis Center
David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium
Rim Rock Farm
Robinson Natatorium
Rowing Boathouse
Soccer Complex
The Jayhawk Club
Track & Field Complex
Information
Accessible Jayhawk Fan Experience
Clear Bag Policy
Jayhawk Fan Code of Conduct
Parking Information
Tailgates on the Hill
Football Fan Guide
Men's Basketball Fan Guide
Volleyball Fan Guide
Women's Basketball Fan Guide
Fans
Ask Coach (Hawk Talk)
Booth Family Hall of Athletics
Composite Schedule
Email Updates
Jayhawks 360 Tour
Jayhawk Experience
Junior Jayhawks
Kansas Relays
News Archive
photo galleries
Salute to Service
SMS Terms and Conditions
Social Media Directory
Spirit Squads
Sport Posters
Traditions
Watch & Listen
Audio (Live & On-Demand)
Jayhawker Podcast
Jayhawk Sports Network
Mobile App
Videos
Jayhawks on TV
WatchESPN
Athletics
Departments
Communications
Compliance
Jayhawk Sports Properties
k club
kansas team health
ku leads
NIL - Jayhawks Ascend
Strategic Plan
Student-Athlete support services
trademark licensing
wellness
More
Admissions
Big 12 - champions for life
Camps and Clinics
Directory
Inclusive Excellence
Donation requests
Employment Opportunities
financial information
future jayhawks
internal
Marching Jayhawks
open records request
SAAC
www.KU.edu
Kansas Athletics Development
Ad Astra Society
Williams Education Fund
Shop
Autograph Store
Granite Pavers
Rally House Allen Fieldhouse
KU Store
Online Store
t-shirts
jerseys
sweatshirts
hats
men's
women's
Search form
Open Search
Cross Country
Schedule
Roster
News
Stats
Team Info
Head Coach Stanley Redwine
Record Book
Women's Archives
Men's Archives
Home Meet Central
Facility Info
Rim Rock Farm
Jayhawks360 Tour
share
Twitter
Facebook
Mail
Empty
September 02, 2023
📸 Bob Timmons Classic
share
Twitter
Facebook
Mail
Empty
LAWRENCE, KS - September 2, 2023 - Tanner Newkirk during the Bob Timmons Classic at Rim Rock Farm in Lawrence, KS. Photo by Aiden Droge/Kansas Athletics
LAWRENCE, KS - September 2, 2023 - Tanner Talley during the Bob Timmons Classic at Rim Rock Farm in Lawrence, KS. Photo by Aiden Droge/Kansas Athletics
LAWRENCE, KS - September 2, 2023 - Tanner Newkirk, Tanner Talley and Cale Littrell during the Bob Timmons Classic at Rim Rock Farm in Lawrence, KS. Photo by Aiden Droge/Kansas Athletics
LAWRENCE, KS - September 2, 2023 - the Kansas Jayhawks women’s cross country team during the Bob Timmons Classic at Rim Rock Farm in Lawrence, KS. Photo by Aiden Droge/Kansas Athletics
LAWRENCE, KS - September 2, 2023 - the Kansas Jayhawks women’s cross country team during the Bob Timmons Classic at Rim Rock Farm in Lawrence, KS. Photo by Aiden Droge/Kansas Athletics
LAWRENCE, KS - September 2, 2023 - Tori Wingrove during the Bob Timmons Classic at Rim Rock Farm in Lawrence, KS. Photo by Aiden Droge/Kansas Athletics
LAWRENCE, KS - September 2, 2023 - Caroline Burrow during the Bob Timmons Classic at Rim Rock Farm in Lawrence, KS. Photo by Aiden Droge/Kansas Athletics
LAWRENCE, KS - September 2, 2023 - Caroline Giles during the Bob Timmons Classic at Rim Rock Farm in Lawrence, KS. Photo by Aiden Droge/Kansas Athletics
LAWRENCE, KS - September 02, 2023 - the Kansas Jayhawks during the Bob Timmons Classic at Rim Rock Farm in Lawrence, KS. Photo by Morgan Issitt/Kansas Athletics
LAWRENCE, KS - September 2, 2023 - Quenton Walion and Sawyer Schmidt during the Bob Timmons Classic at Rim Rock Farm in Lawrence, KS. Photo by Bailey Thompson/Kansas Athletics
LAWRENCE, KS - September 2, 2023 - TJ Robinson during the Bob Timmons Classic at Rim Rock Farm in Lawrence, KS. Photo by Bailey Thompson/Kansas Athletics
LAWRENCE, KS - September 2, 2023 - Garrett Wilmes during the Bob Timmons Classic at Rim Rock Farm in Lawrence, KS. Photo by Bailey Thompson/Kansas Athletics
LAWRENCE, KS - September 02, 2023 - Tanner Talley during the Bob Timmons Classic at Rim Rock Farm in Lawrence, KS. Photo by Morgan Issitt/Kansas Athletics
LAWRENCE, KS - September 02, 2023 - Tanner Newkirk during the Bob Timmons Classic at Rim Rock Farm in Lawrence, KS. Photo by Morgan Issitt/Kansas Athletics
LAWRENCE, KS - September 2, 2023 - Delaney Fitzgerald during the Bob Timmons Classic at Rim Rock Farm in Lawrence, KS. Photo by Aiden Droge/Kansas Athletics
LAWRENCE, KS - September 2, 2023 - Cale Littrell during the Bob Timmons Classic at Rim Rock Farm in Lawrence, KS. Photo by Missy Minear/Kansas Athletics
LAWRENCE, KS - September 2, 2023 - Sawyer Schmidt during the Bob Timmons Classic at Rim Rock Farm in Lawrence, KS. Photo by Missy Minear/Kansas Athletics
LAWRENCE, KS - September 2, 2023 - Stanley Redwine during the Bob Timmons Classic at Rim Rock Farm in Lawrence, KS. Photo by Missy Minear/Kansas Athletics
LAWRENCE, KS - September 2, 2023 - Christopher Stone during the Bob Timmons Classic at Rim Rock Farm in Lawrence, KS. Photo by Missy Minear/Kansas Athletics
LAWRENCE, KS - September 2, 2023 - Cale Littrell during the Bob Timmons Classic at Rim Rock Farm in Lawrence, KS. Photo by Bailey Thompson/Kansas Athletics
LAWRENCE, KS - September 2, 2023 - Caroline Burrow during the Bob Timmons Classic at Rim Rock Farm in Lawrence, KS. Photo by Bailey Thompson/Kansas Athletics
LAWRENCE, KS - September 2, 2023 - Addie Coppinger during the Bob Timmons Classic at Rim Rock Farm in Lawrence, KS. Photo by Aiden Droge/Kansas Athletics
LAWRENCE, KS - September 2, 2023 - Kenadi Krueger during the Bob Timmons Classic at Rim Rock Farm in Lawrence, KS. Photo by Missy Minear/Kansas Athletics
LAWRENCE, KS - September 2, 2023 - Kenadi Krueger during the Bob Timmons Classic at Rim Rock Farm in Lawrence, KS. Photo by Missy Minear/Kansas Athletics
LAWRENCE, KS - September 2, 2023 - Delaney Fitzgerald during the Bob Timmons Classic at Rim Rock Farm in Lawrence, KS. Photo by Missy Minear/Kansas Athletics
LAWRENCE, KS - September 2, 2023 - Caroline Burrow during the Bob Timmons Classic at Rim Rock Farm in Lawrence, KS. Photo by Missy Minear/Kansas Athletics
LAWRENCE, KS - September 2, 2023 - Caroline Giles during the Bob Timmons Classic at Rim Rock Farm in Lawrence, KS. Photo by Missy Minear/Kansas Athletics
Powered by
Skip To Main Content