⚽️ Boeve Named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas junior Mackenzie Boeve was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week, the conference office announced on Tuesday.

Boeve scored the game-winning goal in the 56th minute of Sunday’s match against Northwestern to lead Kansas to a 1-0 victory. The goal marked the first of Boeve’s career and also were the first points of her career.

The goal came after a Northwestern foul at the edge of the penalty box. Junior defender Moira Kelley took the free kick for KU and through traffic in front of the net, Kelley’s ball found Boeve’s head on the far side post, eventually going into the back of the net.

This past week, Boeve played 155 minutes on the back line, which only allowed one goal total against Big Ten opponents Ohio State and Northwestern.

Boeve becomes the 14th Jayhawk in program history to be awarded Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week.