👟 Bradford Brings Home Bronze on Final Day of NCAA Indoor Championships

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Kansas track & field junior Zach Bradford placed third overall in the men’s pole vault on the third and final day of the NCAA Indoor Championships, earning his third career All-American honor.

Bradford has now earned All-American honors in all three indoor seasons as a Jayhawk, earning First Team honors in both 2019 and 2021. The 2020 Indoor Championships were canceled due to COVID-19, though qualifiers were granted All-American honors following the meet.

The native of Bloomington, Illinois, got his day started at 5.50m (18-0.5 ft.), where he missed on his first attempt, before clearing on his second. Bradford would pass at the next height before clearing on his first attempt at 5.60m (18-4.5 ft.), moving him into third place.

After his clearance, Bradford would again pass the following height, before converting on his first attempt at 5.70m (18-8.25 ft.), securing a top-three finish. At 5.75m (18-10.25 ft.), Bradford would miss on three attempts, placing him third overall and garnering his third career indoor All-American honor.

The Kansas men’s team finished out the NCAA Indoor Championships by placing tied for 31st as a team with 31 points. The women’s team finished out competition on Friday with two points and stand in 35th entering the final evening of competition.

With the conclusion of the NCAA Indoor Championships, Kansas will turn its focus to outdoor season, which continues March 19-20 at the Missouri Spring Opener in Columbia, Missouri.