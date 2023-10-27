🏌️‍♂️ Broin, Belisle Pace Jayhawks in Second Round of Ka’anapali Classic

Kansas shot seven-under as a team and sit tied for ninth at -11 with 18 holes left to play. Liberty leads the field at -34, while East Tennessee State (-29) and Oklahoma (-29) round out the top three.

LAHAINA, Maui – The senior duo of Gunnar Broin and Cecil Belisle kept the Jayhawks tied for ninth with a pair of under-par rounds on day two of the Ka’anapali Classic at Ka’anapali Golf Course in Maui.

"We played better today and finished strong. We still had some costly three putts, but overall we were a little sharper with more wind today. Gunnar had a solid round and Cecil came back with an under-par round as well. We need all five guys playing well for a chance to move up in the leaderboard."

Broin led the Jayhawks in the second round, jumping 32 spots in the leaderboard after his bogey-free four-under round of 67 on Friday. Broin dodged carding a bogey for his round, logging four birdies for an impressive day. Broin went two-under on the par-five’s at Ka’anapali Golf Course and shares a tie of 36th.

Belisle put together a solid performance for the second round, firing off a three-under round of 68. Belisle carded yet another eagle on the par-five ninth hole, a feat he accomplished yesterday. Along with his eagle, Belisle carded three birdies and vaulted up 25 spots on the leaderboard.

Sophomore Will King leads the charge for Kansas after two rounds in a tie for 12th. Opening the tournament with a career-low round of 65, King notched a one-under round of 70 which was highlighted by four birdies on the Kansas native’s scorecard.

Senior Davis Cooper posted a two-over round of 73 to follow up his opening round of 71. Cooper carded three birdies on the day and is tied for 68th.

Freshman Max Jelinek sits tied for 82nd after rounds of 74 and 72. Jelinek’s one-over round of 72 was highlighted by three birdies, resulting in his first career round counted towards Kansas’ team score.

After an opening round of 77, freshman Noah Holtzman bounced back with a three-over round of 74, sitting tied for 103rd.

The Jayhawks will tee off for the third and final round on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. CT in a shotgun start. Live scoring will be available on Golfstat, while fans can also follow along with live updates from the official Kansas Men’s Golf Twitter account.