🏌️‍♂️ Broin, Duquette Pace Jayhawks on Opening Day of Fighting Irish Classic

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Seniors Gunnar Broin and William Duquette are tied for 10th place as the Kansas Men’s Golf team sits in seventh place after 36 holes of the Fighting Irish Classic at the Warren Golf Course.

With 18 holes left to play Monday, the Jayhawks stand in seventh at nine-over and 13 strokes behind tournament-leader, Indiana (-4). No. 5 Tennessee (E) sits in second, while Northwestern (+1) is in third to round out the top-three.

“I thought Gunnar and Will were steady all day,” said head coach Jamie Bermel. “We need to have a good round on Monday and see if we can make a move.”

Broin is currently tied for 10th after an opening-round 69 (-1), followed by a one-over 71 in the second round to finish the day at two-under. Broin’s day was highlighted by a 129-yard holeout for eagle on the par-four 16th hole.

Duquette posted back-to-back even-par rounds of 70, heading into the final round tied for 10th with Broin. Duquette totaled eight birdies over the two rounds, playing consistent golf to open the tournament.

Senior Davis Cooper logged a one-over round of 71, followed up by a second-round 73, good for a tie of 37th at four-over.

Freshman Max Jelinek is competing as an individual for Kansas, firing rounds of 74 and 72 in his second collegiate event. Jelinek sits tied for 49th at six-over par.

Sophomore Will King opened the event with rounds of 71 and 76, sitting T56 at seven-over. Senior Cecil Belisle posted rounds of 76 and 74 and sits T71 at +10.

“We played fairly solid all day until the last four-to-six holes,” Bermel added. “I think we got tired mentally and that led to some frustration and sloppy bogeys. We have to be more mature on the course and get tougher. We turned an under-par round into an eight-over round for the second round.”

The Jayhawks will tee it up for the third and final round on Monday at 7:00 a.m. CT and will be paired with Kent State and Iowa. Live scoring will be available on Golfstat and fans can also follow along with live updates from the official Kansas Men’s Golf Twitter account.