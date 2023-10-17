🏌️‍♂️ Broin, King Finish Top-20 at Fallen Oak; Jayhawks Take 5th

SAUCIER, Miss. – Sophomore Will King fired a five-under final round of 67 on Tuesday as the Kansas Men’s Golf team finished fifth at the Fallen Oak Collegiate at Fallen Oak Golf Club, highlighted by a pair of top-20 finishes from junior Gunnar Broin and King.

The Jayhawks posted a tournament score of 11-over (875) in a loaded 12-team field that featured three programs in the top-10 of Golfstat rankings. No. 1 Auburn won the event at -21, followed by No. 3 Ole Miss (-2), No. 10 Mississippi State (+1) and No. 27 SMU (+9) to round out the top four.

“We played very solid today,” said head coach Jamie Bermel. “Obviously, Will King’s five-under was a huge help for us. We had four guys finish in the top-25 this week, but we couldn’t quite get the round finished and SMU beat us on the last hole for fourth place.”

Broin notched his second-career top-20 finish this week, tying for 16th in the 72-player field. Broin opened the tournament with a one-under round of 71 on Sunday, followed by rounds of 73 for the second and third rounds to finish one-over par.

King put together a solid final round on Tuesday, firing off a five-under round of 67 that included five birdies and an eagle. King’s eagle came on the par-five 13th hole, helping the sophomore jump 23 spots in the standings. King finished alone in 19th-place after rounds of 73-78-67 (+2), marking the fourth top-20 finish of his career.

The senior duo of Cecil Belisle and Davis Cooper both finished tied for 23rd. Belisle put together rounds of 75-71-74, while Cooper posted rounds of 74-71-75 as the two finished four-over par.

Freshman Max Jelinek competed as an individual this week for Kansas, finishing tied for 50th at 12-over. Jelinek posted rounds of 78-76-74 as part of his first appearance in the five-player lineup for Kansas. Senior William Duquette finished in a tie for 70th, posting rounds of 75-84-79.

UP NEXT

The Jayhawks will travel to Maui, Hawaii on Oct. 26 to compete in the Ka’anapali Classic at Ka’anapali Golf Resort. Kansas finished in a tie for fourth at the event last year, shooting 22-under as a team.