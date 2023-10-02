🏌️‍♂️ Broin Notches Top-10 Finish, Jayhawks Cap Off Fighting Irish Classic

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Kansas senior Gunnar Broin posted a seventh-place finish as the Kansas Men’s Golf team wrapped up play at the Fighting Irish Classic on Monday, finishing in 10th place at the Warren Golf Course.

In a competitive 14-team field hosted by No. 43 Notre Dame, No. 5 Tennessee won the tournament, finishing 10-under par. Northwestern and Indiana tied for second, both finishing at three-under.

“We just didn’t get off to a very good start and couldn’t get any momentum,” said Kansas head coach Jamie Bermel. “I thought we settled in and played very well in the middle of the round and then played sloppy the last few holes. After 30 holes, we were one shot out of the lead and then just faltered.”

The Jayhawks were paced by Broin, who recorded his third career top-10 finish. Broin fired a two-under tournament, highlighted by rounds of 69-71-68. Broin carded four birdies and just two bogeys on his way to a final round of 68. The Minnesota native kicked off the tournament with 129-yard holeout on the par-four sixteenth, resulting in an eagle.

“I thought Gunnar played well all three rounds,” Bermel said. “He seems to be gaining more confidence each day and it is starting to show on the course.”

Senior William Duquette paced a pair of even-par rounds on his way to a tied for 21st finish. Duquette finished the event at two-over par, posting rounds of 70-70-72.

Sophomore Will King posted rounds of 71-76-74 and finished tied for 55th at +11. Senior Davis Cooper and freshman Max Jelinek both finished at +12. Cooper posted rounds of 71-73-78 and Jelinek carded rounds of 74-72-76. Senior Cecil Belisle finished with rounds of 76-74-76.

“We need to get back to the basics and execute golf shots,” Bermel said. “We have a week to get ready for Big 12 Match Play and there is a lot of work that needs to be done.”

UP NEXT

Kansas will head to Houston, Texas to compete at the Big 12 Match Play Tournament on Oct. 9-11 at The Clubs at Houston Oaks.