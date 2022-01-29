👟 Bryce Hoppel Runs 800 Meters World Lead at the Millrose Games

NEW YORK – Kansas track & field alum Bryce Hoppel ran to an 800 meters World lead the Millrose Games in New York on Saturday, winning in 1:46.05.

“I just knew that there were a lot of good guys out there, there’s 10 of us on the track, so on a small indoor track you just have to get out there and do your own race,” Hoppel said post-race. “That’s what I did from the start, and I just tried to do that as long as I could and follow through and aim for the win.”

Hoppel’s time is the fastest in the World this year at 800 meters, besting the time of 1:46.59 set by Algeria’s Djamel Sedjati on January 21.

Hoppel led throughout the majority of the race, before being overtaken by Saruni around 600 meters. Racing into the final stretch in second place, Hoppel pushed wide to pass Saruni down the stretch and come away with the victory in 1:46.05. Saruni finished second in 1:46.32, followed by Isaiah Harris in third in 1:46.49.

The accolade adds to an already impressive career list for Hoppel, who most recently competed at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. Last indoor season, Hoppel set the American Record in the 1,000 meters at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix. Hoppel entered Saturday’s race ranked No. 11 in the World.

While at Kansas, Hoppel won four Big 12 titles, including a sweep of the 800-meter title both indoors and outdoors in 2019. In addition, Hoppel was a five-time All-American and two-time National Champion, while going down as the KU indoor school record holder in the 800 meters and the second-fastest in school history outdoors in the 800 meters.