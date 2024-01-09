🎾 Chapman Signs Contract Extension Through 2027 Season
LAWRENCE, Kan. – After leading the Kansas Jayhawks to their sixth NCAA Tournament appearance of his tenure in 2023, Kansas tennis head coach Todd Chapman has signed a three-year contract extension through the 2027 season, Director of Athletics Travis Goff announced today.
Chapman, now coaching in his 11th season at the helm of Kansas tennis, has led the Jayhawks to new heights since joining the Jayhawks in 2013. Under Chapman, Kansas won its first Big 12 Conference title in 2019, before advancing to the NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen. Chapman was named the 2019 Big 12 Coach of the Year and ITA Central Region Coach of the Year.
Over the past two seasons, Chapman has led the Jayhawks to back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances in 2022 and 2023. Since 2016, Kansas has advanced to the NCAA Tournament six times, including four-straight appearances from 2016-19. The Jayhawks have finished the season ranked in the top-25 three times since 2019, including a No. 13 ranking in 2019, which was the highest ranking by the Jayhawks since 1994.
"“Coach Chapman exudes what it means to be a Kansas Jayhawk, and we are elated to sign him to a contract extension. In his time here at Kansas, Todd’s work ethic and ability to connect with his student-athletes have been second to none. He has elevated our tennis program into a national threat each year, and we are incredibly excited about what’s ahead and the impact he will continue to have in the future.”"Travis Goff, Director of Athletics
Chapman has coached three All-Americans, one ITA Central Region Player of the Year, one Big 12 Player of the Year, one Big 12 Tournament MVP and two Big 12 Newcomers of the Year over his career at Kansas. In 2023, Chapman and the 2019 Kansas tennis team, Nina Khmelnitckaia, Anastasia Rychagova and Janet Koch were inducted into the Kansas Athletics Hall of Fame.
"“I am extremely grateful to Kansas Athletics and specifically Travis Goff and Nicole Corcoran for their trust in me to continue leading this program. It is a privilege to be the head coach of the Kansas Tennis program and it is something that I take great pride in the opportunity to continue to do so.”"Todd Chapman, Head Coach
Kansas enters the 2023-24 season seeking its third-straight NCAA Tournament appearance, after finishing the 2022-23 season in the NCAA Tournament second round. The Jayhawks finished the season ranked No. 23 nationally and bring back All-Big 12 performers Heike Janse Van Vuuren and Maria Titova as well as several impactful newcomers.
Chapman’s coaching career spans over 25 seasons at the college, university, and high school levels. As a player at Cameron University in Lawton, Oklahoma, (1994-98), Chapman helped his team to four NCAA Division II Tournaments and a national ranking as high as No. 12.