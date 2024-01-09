🎾 Chapman Signs Contract Extension Through 2027 Season

LAWRENCE, Kan. – After leading the Kansas Jayhawks to their sixth NCAA Tournament appearance of his tenure in 2023, Kansas tennis head coach Todd Chapman has signed a three-year contract extension through the 2027 season, Director of Athletics Travis Goff announced today.

Chapman, now coaching in his 11th season at the helm of Kansas tennis, has led the Jayhawks to new heights since joining the Jayhawks in 2013. Under Chapman, Kansas won its first Big 12 Conference title in 2019, before advancing to the NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen. Chapman was named the 2019 Big 12 Coach of the Year and ITA Central Region Coach of the Year.

Over the past two seasons, Chapman has led the Jayhawks to back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances in 2022 and 2023. Since 2016, Kansas has advanced to the NCAA Tournament six times, including four-straight appearances from 2016-19. The Jayhawks have finished the season ranked in the top-25 three times since 2019, including a No. 13 ranking in 2019, which was the highest ranking by the Jayhawks since 1994.