🏌️‍♂️ Cooper Leads Jayhawks on Opening Day of Windon Memorial

GLENCOE, Ill. – The Kansas Men’s Golf team got all 36 holes in on Monday during the first two rounds of the Windon Memorial at Lake Shore Country Club, as several teams saw their second rounds cut short due to darkness.

The Jayhawks, though, had a productive first day on the links, shooting a seven-under 277 as a team in the opening round and a one-over 285 in the second round to finish the day at -6, tied for fifth place. The leaderboard is jammed pack up top with Kansas just four shots off the lead, currently held by Notre Dame at -10.

Notre Dame, along with South Florida (-9) and Marquette (-7) will have to finish their second rounds in the morning, before moving onto the final round. The Jayhawks are also chasing Washington (-7) and are tied with Georgia Tech entering the final round. The Huskies and Yellow Jackets both completed their second rounds Monday.

“We had a solid start to the day, and then gave away a few in the second round,” Coach Jamie Bermel said. “I’m very proud of the way we grinded out the second round. The wind switched and the temperature dropped about 15 degrees, but we hung in there.”

Sophomore Davis Cooper led the Jayhawks on Monday, shooting a four-under 67 in the morning and a one-under 71 in the afternoon. The lefty from Overland Park is tied for second, one shot behind Washington’s R.J. Manke, who went 71-65 on the opening day.

In his first round, Cooper started on No. 10 and shot a one-under 34 on his front, before a bogey-free 33 on his back, picking up birdies on holes three, five and seven. All total, Cooper had five birdies and one bogey in his first round.

Sophomore Luke Kluver and senior Callum Bruce are both inside the Top 15 as well, tied for 13th at -2. Kluver shot an even-par 71 in the opening round, before a 69 in the second. Bruce shot matching one-under 70s on the opening day.

“Davis Cooper was impressive today,” Bermel said. “He just kind of did his thing; nothing fancy, just played solid golf. Callum and Luke played pretty steady as well.”

Senior Harry Hillier is tied for 51st at +3. He shot a 69 in the opening round, before a 76 in the second. Ben Sigel is tied for 74th at +7.

The third and final round will begin at 8:15 a.m., Tuesday morning, once all remaining teams finish their second rounds. Live stats will be available through Golfstat.

“It’s a big day on Tuesday,” Bermel said. “We need to clean up a few things and see if we can get out early and post a good round.”