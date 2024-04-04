⚽️ Elinav Competing for the Israel National Team in International Play

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas senior Shira Elinav will play for the Israel National Team in the upcoming Group B qualifiers for the 2025-26 UEFA Women’s Nations League. Elinav is planning to play with the team for its two upcoming matches over the next week.

Elinav and Israel will take on Slovakia on April 5 and Serbia on April 9. There will be additional games for Israel in May, June and July that Elinav could have the opportunity to participate in.

“Representing my country during this difficult time means so much to me,” Elinav said. “It allows me to represent our nation on the world stage and bring pride and respect to Israel. It is a great honor, and I am very fortunate to have this opportunity. I am also thrilled to represent KU on the international stage and bring pride to the soccer program.”

Elinav has collected 15 caps, scored three goals and recorded two assists for her country in international play. Most recently, Elinav played three games in November and December 2023 in the UEFA Women’s Nations League Group C tournament. On December 5, 2023, against Estonia, Elinav scored and assisted on a goal.

“The entire team and staff are very excited for Shira, and the wonderful opportunity she’s been presented,” Head Coach Nate Lie said. “Representing your country on the field is a unique and special honor, and we know how much it means to Shira on a personal level. We’ll be cheering her on from Lawrence!”

Elinav has played four years at Kansas and intends to return for her final year of eligibility in 2024. She has appeared in 59 matches, with 35 of those being starts. During her collegiate career, she has 13 goals and seven assists. Elinav scored eight goals and had 20 points during her breakout 2022 junior season. She led the team in goals and was tied for the team lead in points in 2022. Elinav also ranked second on the team as a sophomore in 2021 with four goals and 10 points.

During the 2021 Kansas season, Elinav stepped away from the team during the group’s road trip to Dartmouth and Harvard. She traveled back to Israel to train with the national team. She started for Israel in its World Cup qualifier on Sept. 19, 2021, against Portugal.

A native of Mazkeret Batya, Israel, Elinav also played for the Israel Youth Women’s National Teams for five years prior to coming to KU. She scored 11 goals in 24 international matches with the teams.