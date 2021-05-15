👟 Emilianov Sets School Record on Day Two of Big 12 Championship

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas junior Alexandra Emilianov broke the KU school record in the shot put, while the Jayhawks placed sixth individuals on the podium and advanced five to finals on day two of the Big 12 Outdoor Championship in Manhattan, Kansas on Saturday.

Among the Jayhawks making the podium were Emilianov (shot put), Toni Englund (heptathlon), Patrick Larrison (shot put), George Evans (shot put), Samantha Van Hoecke (pole vault) and Riley Cooney (3,000 meter steeplechase).

Emilianov’s school record is the second in as many competitions for her in the shot put, after initially setting the school record of 16.87m (55-2.25 ft.) at the Rock Chalk Classic on May 1. On Saturday, Emilianov broke her record on two different throws, with her biggest throw of 17.25m (56-7.25 ft.), placing her third overall.

In the women’s pole vault, Van Hoecke claimed a runner-up finish by clearing 4.15m (13-7.25 ft.), marking her top finish at the Big 12 outdoor meet in her career.

In men’s shot put circle, both Larrison and Evans led impressive performances, including Larrison’s fourth place finish with a personal best throw of 17.89m (58-8.25 ft.). Larrison’s mark also made him the No. 9 performer in KU outdoor history in the event.

After a solid start to the women’s heptathlon on Friday, sophomore Toni Englund continued her success into Saturday, where she capped off the seven-event heptathlon in seventh place with 5,410 points. Englund’s point total made her the No. 3 performer in KU outdoor history in the event.

The Jayhawks closed out day two of the Big 12 Outdoor Championship in the 3,000 meter steeplechase, where senior Riley Cooney earned a podium spot with a seventh place finish of 10:46.48. Her time also ranks her seventh in KU outdoor history in the event.

Sunday marks the final day of competition at the Big 12 Outdoor Championship. Due to weather, Sunday’s event schedule has been altered. For a complete event schedule, click here.