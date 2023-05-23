Five Jayhawks Named to CSC Academic All-District At-Large Teams share Twitter Facebook Mail Empty

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas women’s golfers Johanna Ebner and Abby Glynn, rowers Kai Alexander and Danielle Brunig and men’s golfer Davis Cooper were all named to the College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District At-Large teams, the organization announced Tuesday. To be nominated, a student-athlete must participate in at least 50 percent team games with at least a 3.50 cumulative grade point average (on a 4.0 scale) at her/his current institution. The 2022-23 Academic All-District At-Large Team recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. Student-athletes must be at-least a sophomore athletically and academically and have completed one full calendar year at the current institution. Ebner, Glynn, Alexander and Brunig were members of the women’s Academic All-District At-Large team. KU sponsored sports for the women’s at-large team include golf and rowing. Cooper was on the men’s at-large squad as golf is Kansas’ only sport eligible for the at-large honor.

Ebner is a sophomore who carries a 4.00 grade point average (GPA) in sport management. The Villach, Austria, native posted three top-20 finishes in 2022-23, and was second the team with a 73.6 per round average. A super senior from Topeka, Kansas, Glynn graduated from Kansas in May 2022 with a 3.96 GPA in biology. She carried a 4.00 GPA in earning her entrepreneurship grad certificate this past academic year. Glynn competed in 31 events in her four-year KU career, including the 2023 NCAA Regional, marking only the second time in school history Kansas was selected for a regional.

Alexander is a senior who carries a 3.85 GPA in anthropology with a journalism minor and a gender, law and policy certificate. The Tampa, Florida, native was a four-year member of the Kansas Rowing program and a member of KU’s 1 Varsity 8 boat in 2022-23. Brunig is a senior with a 3.91 GPA in geology with a creative writing minor. The Ballwin, Missouri, native was a four-year member of the Kansas Rowing program, and the coxswain of KU’s 1 Varsity 4 boat during the 2022-23 season.