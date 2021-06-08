👟 Five Jayhawks Set for NCAA Outdoor Championships in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. – Five Jayhawks are set to make an appearance at the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon from June 9-12, as they compete amongst the best in the country for a shot at a national title.
Among the Jayhawks scheduled to compete are Gleb Dudarev (hammer throw), Zach Bradford (pole vault), Hussain Al-Hizam (pole vault), Alexandra Emilianov (discus) and Samantha Van Hoecke (pole vault).
The four day meet begins on Wednesday with the start of the men’s events, which continue on Friday. The men’s decathlon will be contested on Wednesday and Thursday, while the women’s events will be contested on Thursday and Saturday. The women’s heptathlon is scheduled to compete on Friday and Saturday.
The 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championship will be the first contested since 2019, when the Kansas men placed 14th overall and the Kansas women placed 41st.
Four of the five Jayhawks are making a return trip to the NCAA Outdoor Championships, while sophomore Samantha Van Hoecke makes her debut at the outdoor meet. Between the five Jayhawks, they combine for 11 career appearances at the NCAA Outdoor Championships and eight All-American honors.
The NCAA Outdoor Championships will stream live across the ESPN family of networks, with various video feeds for individual events. For the full list of broadcasts of the NCAA Outdoor Championships, click here.