👟 Five Jayhawks Set for NCAA Outdoor Championships in Eugene share Twitter Facebook Mail Empty

EUGENE, Ore. – Five Jayhawks are set to make an appearance at the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon from June 9-12, as they compete amongst the best in the country for a shot at a national title. Among the Jayhawks scheduled to compete are Gleb Dudarev (hammer throw), Zach Bradford (pole vault), Hussain Al-Hizam (pole vault), Alexandra Emilianov (discus) and Samantha Van Hoecke (pole vault).

The four day meet begins on Wednesday with the start of the men’s events, which continue on Friday. The men’s decathlon will be contested on Wednesday and Thursday, while the women’s events will be contested on Thursday and Saturday. The women’s heptathlon is scheduled to compete on Friday and Saturday.