🏌️‍♂️ Former KU Golfer Andy Spencer Qualifies for PGA Tour Debut in Michigan

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Men’s Golf alum Andy Spencer is set to make his PGA Tour debut at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this weekend in Detroit, Michigan.

Spencer, the Prairie Village, Kansas native, survived a 4-for-3 playoff in Monday’s qualifier and will now advance to the tournament, which begins Thursday at Detroit Golf Club. Spencer will be paired with Trevor Cone and Nicolai Hojgaard, with the group teeing off at 7:57 a.m. CT on Hole 1.

Round 2 will be held on Friday, June 30, with the pairing of Spencer, Cone and Hojgaard teeing off at 1:22 p.m. on Hole 10.

Four players earned a spot at the Rocket Mortgage Classic via Monday’s open qualifier, which was contested at Fieldstone Golf Course in Auburn Hills, Michigan. Spencer fired a six-under 66, carding seven birdies against one bogey to earn a spot at the event.

“I don’t know how to put it into words to be honest,” said Spencer. “I’m excited and ready to get out there. I didn’t have too many expectations at qualifying, just tried to go out there and play good golf.”

Spencer competed in 39 events and played 116 rounds as a Jayhawk. He had four top-five finishes while at KU, including a career-best runner-up finish at the Badger Invitational in 2017. Spencer also had eight top-10 finishes and 19 top-20 placings during his time at KU.

“We are excited for Andy and his first PGA Tour event,” said Head Coach Jamie Bermel. “He has been a pro for a while now, playing Korn Ferry and Latin America Tour events. Obviously, this is the next step for him and I’m certain he will do just fine.”

With a career stroke average of 72.25, Spencer shot 25 rounds in the 60’s. Led by his low-round of 64 at the Ka’anapali Classic in 2019, he is tied for the third-lowest 18-hole score in Kansas men’s golf history.

Spencer was a two-time Academic All-Big 12 First Team selection and three-time champion at The Watson Challenge, hosted by Tom Watson, in his native Kansas City.

“I know Gary (Woodland) has played there a few times,” added Spencer. “I went to the University of Kansas, the same school as he did. I’ve gotten to play with him a few times so I might call him to see if he has any tips.”

The Detroit Golf Club plays 7,370 yards at a par 72. Broadcasting for the Rocket Mortgage Classic begins Thursday and Friday from 2–5 p.m. on the Golf Channel. On Saturday and Sunday, Golf Channel will broadcast from 12-2 p.m. before coverage shifts to CBS from 2-5 p.m. For live updates, visit the Rocket Mortgage Classic Leaderboard or follow along with the official Kansas Men’s Golf Twitter account.