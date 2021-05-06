🎾 Four Jayhawks Named to 2021 Academic All-Big 12 Teams

IRVING, Texas – Julia Deming, Vasiliki Karvouni, Sonia Smagina and Carmen Roxana Manu of the Kansas women’s tennis team were named to the 2021 Academic All-Big 12 Teams as announced by the league office on Thursday morning.

"I am proud of Julia, Vasia, Sonia and Roxana for being named to the 2021 Academic All-Big 12 Women's Tennis Team. It is important in our program to not only succeed on the court but it is just as important to excel in the classroom as well."

The quartet of Jayhawks all earned this recognition for the first time in their careers.

Deming and Karvouni, both sport management majors, notched a 4.0 grade point average to join nine other Big 12 student-athletes across men’s and women’s tennis.

Smagina, a liberal arts and sciences major, represented the First Team alongside her teammates Deming and Karvouni.

Manu tabbed Second Team honors for her studies in psychology.

A total of 83 student-athletes were recognized by the conference, with 36 honorees making up the men’s team and 47 on the women’s team.

First Team members consist of those who have maintained a 3.20 or better GPA while the Second Team selections hold a 3.0 to 3.19 GPA. To qualify, student-athletes must maintain a 3.00 or higher either cumulative or the two previous semesters and must have participated in 20 percent of their team’s scheduled contests. Freshmen and transfers are not eligible in their first year of academic residence. Senior student-athletes who have participated for a minimum of two years and meet all the criteria except percent of participation are also eligible.