🏀 GAME PREVIEW: at Baylor

SCOUTING THE LADY BEARS

Head coach Kim Mulkey is in her 19th season at Baylor with a 595-100 record while with the Lady Bears. Mulkey has led BU to 18 NCAA Tournament appearances and has won three national championships.

Baylor is averaging 85.3 points per game on 50.8% shooting from the field and 41.5% from the 3-point line. BU averages 45.0 boards per game and outrebounds its opponents by an average of 14.8.

The Lady Bears have five players averaging double-figure points. Leading the way has been Te’a Cooper and NaLyssa Smith, who both average 14.7 points per game. DiDi Richards leads the team and the Big 12 in assists per game at 5.4 and Lauren Cox leads the team in rebounding with 8.3.

Baylor is 19-1 on the season and 8-0 in Big 12 play after its 64-44 win over Texas on Jan. 31. The Lady Bears are riding a 12-game win streak with their last and only loss coming back on Nov. 30, against South Carolina.