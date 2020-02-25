🏀 GAME PREVIEW: at Oklahoma
LAWRENCE, Kan. – In the second of back-to-back road games, the Kansas women’s basketball team (13-12, 2-12 Big 12) will travel to Norman, Oklahoma, to face Oklahoma (12-14, 5-9 Big 12) on Wednesday, Feb. 26, at 7 p.m. CT inside the Lloyd Noble Center.
Kansas at Oklahoma
Date/Time: Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. (CT)
Where: Lloyd Noble Center (Norman, Okla.)
Listen: Jayhawk Radio Network with Jimmy Chavez.
Watch: Fox Sports Oklahoma with Dan Hughs and Jessica Coody
TIP-OFF
- The meeting between Kansas and Oklahoma will mark the 74th time these teams have faced off in program history on Wednesday in the Lloyd Noble Center. OU leads the all-time series over KU, 42-31.
- The Sooners are on a four-game losing streak and have gone 1-4 since the first meeting with the Jayhawks this season. Most recently, OU fell to No. 2/1 Baylor, 101-69, on Feb. 22, in Waco, Texas. OU has a 3-7 record on the road but is 9-6 when playing in Norman.
- Five Jayhawks earned academic All-Big 12 honors it was announced by the conference office Tuesday. Senior Niccolly Ramalho, senior Mariane De Carvalho, junior Bailey Helgren and sophomore Aniya Thomas all earned first-team honors. Sophomore Brooklyn Mitchell collected her first academic honor as a second-team selection.
- In the last game against West Virginia on Feb. 22, Kansas outrebounded WVU 41-36. That marked the 13th time this season that KU has won the battle on the glass .it was also the most rebounds Kansas has had since Jan. 29, 2020, when KU recorded 46 against K-State.
- Freshman Zakiyah Franklin led the team with 12 points, six assists and five boards against the Mountaineers. Franklin has led the team in scoring on six occasions and in assists in 13 games this season.
- Thomas finished with 10 points, making it her 20th game this season finishing with double-figures.
SCOUTING THE SOONERS
Head coach Sherri Coale is in her 23rd season with Oklahoma and has a 492-252 record with the Sooners. Coale has led OU to 19 NCAA Tournament appearances with six NCAA Sweet 16 appearances and three Final Four visits.
The Sooners are averaging 75.8 points per game, which is third in the Big 12, on 42.7% shooting from the field and 36.7% from behind the 3-point line. OU hits an average of 8.2 shots from beyond the arc, the second-most in the Big 12.
Leading Oklahoma has been sophomore Taylor Robertson scoring 19.8 points a game on 44.6% shooting from the field along with 42.9% behind the 3-point line. Junior Ana Llanusa follows with 15.8 points on 43.4% shooting and grabs 4.8 rebounds per game.
The Sooners come into the match-up with a 12-14 record on the year. This will be the second meeting between KU and OU this season, with the Sooners coming out on top in overtime of the first game, 94-82, on Feb. 2 inside Allen Fieldhouse.
LAST TIME OUT
Kansas 53, West Virginia 60 | Wednesday, Feb. 22; Morgantown, W. Va.
KU started the game hot opening the first quarter with a 7-0 run. The run started with a quick layup from senior Mariane De Carvalho then followed by a 3-pointer from sophomore Aniya Thomas on the next possession. The run was capped off by two free throws from junior Tina Stephens.
The Jayhawks held the Mountaineers to four points in the first quarter, which is the fewest an opponent has scored in any quarter against Kansas this season.
WVU outscored KU 38-24 in the second and third quarter to take the lead into the fourth. The Mountaineers cruised through the fourth to defeat the Jayhawks, 60-53.
UP NEXT
Kansas will back inside Allen Fieldhouse to face Oklahoma State on Saturday, Feb. 29, at 5 p.m. CT and can be watched on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.