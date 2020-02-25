🏀 GAME PREVIEW: at Oklahoma

SCOUTING THE SOONERS

Head coach Sherri Coale is in her 23rd season with Oklahoma and has a 492-252 record with the Sooners. Coale has led OU to 19 NCAA Tournament appearances with six NCAA Sweet 16 appearances and three Final Four visits.

The Sooners are averaging 75.8 points per game, which is third in the Big 12, on 42.7% shooting from the field and 36.7% from behind the 3-point line. OU hits an average of 8.2 shots from beyond the arc, the second-most in the Big 12.

Leading Oklahoma has been sophomore Taylor Robertson scoring 19.8 points a game on 44.6% shooting from the field along with 42.9% behind the 3-point line. Junior Ana Llanusa follows with 15.8 points on 43.4% shooting and grabs 4.8 rebounds per game.

The Sooners come into the match-up with a 12-14 record on the year. This will be the second meeting between KU and OU this season, with the Sooners coming out on top in overtime of the first game, 94-82, on Feb. 2 inside Allen Fieldhouse.