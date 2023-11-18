👟 Gibbens and Latema Finish in Top 100 at 2023 NCAA Cross Country Championship

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Seniors Chandler Gibbens and Lona Latema both placed in the Top 100 in their respective races at the 2023 NCAA Cross Country Championships in Charlottesville, Virginia, Saturday morning at Panorama Farms.

The day started with the women’s 6K championship race which began at 9:20 a.m. CT. In a field of 247, Latema placed 62nd as she raced to a time of 20:24.0, a new personal best as opposed to her previous 20:31.2. Latema also improved her finish by 39 spots compared to the last time she competed on the national level. At the 2021 NCAA Cross Country Championships, Latema placed 101st.