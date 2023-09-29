👟 Gibbens Claims First-Place Finish, Jayhawks Finish Both Meets in Contention

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The Kansas cross country team competed in two meets today, highlighted by Chandler Gibbens’ first-place finish at the Joe Piane Notre Dame Invitational.

"It’s a learning experience. That was the one thing we knew coming here. It’s going to get out fast, but I thought we were in a really good position halfway through the race. I don’t think the guys saw the vision in the race and kind of got stuck moving backwards instead of forward."

The day started with the Kansas women competing at the Gans Creek Invitational in Columbia, Mo. In a field of 235 individuals, Kansas notched a pair of top-ten finishes in the 6K, led by Lona Latema and Kenadia Krueger. Latema ran an impressive 20:43.0 in her first race of the season, which secured fourth place. Krueger followed suit, placing ninth with a time of 21:11.8.

The next Jayhawks to place were Tori Wingrove and Abi Street. Wingrove finished with a time of 22:21.3 and Street ran to a time of 22:24.4. Rounding out the top-100 finishes were Addie Coppinger (22:42.1) and Caroline Burrow (23:07.9).

The women placed sixth overall in a field that consisted of 23 total teams. KU topped Mississippi State, Illinois and Baylor, to name a few.