👟 Gibbens Earns Second Big 12 Runner of the Week Selection

At Pre-Nationals Invite hosted at Panorama Farms, Gibbens completed the 8K course in an impressive 23:09.6, earning a fourth-place finish out of 191 participants, and leading the way for the Jayhawks.

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Senior Chandler Gibbens was named the Big 12 Runner of the Week this week and for the second time this season, the Big 12 Conference announced Tuesday. He placed fourth at Pre-Nationals Invite in Charlottesville, Virginia.

"It is a testament to Chandler's commitment and competitiveness to earn this honor twice and in one season. We need to continue this forward into the postseason races."

Two weeks ago at the Joe Piane Notre Dame Invitational, Gibbens topped the competition, earning a first-place finish and running the 8K course in just 23:08.4, a personal-best. After that performance, Gibbens was named the NCAA Division I Athlete of the Week, selected by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association. It marked the first time in program history a Jayhawk has won the award.

Gibbens has won Big 12 Runner of the Week honor twice this season and three times in his career. His first award came after placing second at the Woody Greeno/Jay Dirksen Invitational in Lincoln, Nebraska, last season and the second came after his impressive race at the Joe Piane Notre Dame Invitational.

This is the 11th time a Kansas student-athlete has claimed the honor.

Gibbens will be ready to face off again at the Big 12 Championship in Ames, Iowa on October 28.