👟 Gibbens Named NCAA Division I Athlete of the Week

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Senior Chandler Gibbens was announced as the Division I National Athlete of the Week by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) on Monday afternoon.

Gibbens impressed the entire country with his performance at the Joe Piane Notre Dame Invitational, in which he placed first out of 155 competitors and won by two seconds over Hillary Cheruiyot of Alabama. Gibbens completed the 8K course in 23:08.4, surpassing his previous personal best in the event by 31 seconds as he maintained an outstanding 4:38 mile pace throughout the race.

The win at Notre Dame marked the second career cross country victory for Gibbens and first of the season. He previously won the 6K at the 2022 Bob Timmons Classic. He has also won 11 track and field events so far in his Kansas career.