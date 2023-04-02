👟 Gibbens Smashes Jim Ryun's School Record, Multiple Jayhawks PR Across 4 Different Meets

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas men’s and women’s track and field teams competed at four different meets over the weekend, representing the program well in both California and Texas with their performances.

A group of Jayhawk distance runners went to the Mike Fanelli Classic and Stanford Invitational, both located in California. Kansas history was made at the Stanford Invitational, when Chandler Gibbons ran a 13:28.71 5k, a personal best time by 31 seconds for the senior.

This was not only a milestone in Gibbens’ career, but also a new school record. The previous record holder in the men’s 5k was none other than Jim Ryun, who recorded a personal-best 13:47.80 during his time at Kansas.

California was definitely the place for personal bests this weekend, because Avryl Johnson and Addie Coppinger both ran 1500m PR’s at the Stanford Invitational. Johnson recorded a 4:21.65, while Coppinger posted a 4:26.92 in the same event, representing the women’s distance squad well at Stanford.

Lona Latema also showed out at the Stanford Invitational, placing fourth in the first section of the women’s 3000m steeplechase with a massive PR of 9:57.14.

Freshman Tanner Newkirk also established a new personal best time at the Stanford Invitational, running a 14:13.03 5k in his very first collegiate outdoor meet.

Peter Walsdorf won the first heat of the men’s 10k at the Mike Fanelli Classic, recording a strong 29:58.14 in the event.

Over at the Texas Relays, Rylee Anderson secured another medal in the women’s high jump, placing second overall with her 1.82m clearance.

The men’s 4×8 of Justice Dick, A.J. Green, T.J. Robinson and Tanner Talley also won silver at the Texas Relays, running an impressive 7:21.61 and all recording splits of 1:51 or less.

A similar group ran in the men’s distance medley at the Texas Relays – Justice Dick, A.J. Green, Marcus Freeman Jr. and Tanner Talley placed fourth overall, running a 9:51.96 to do so.

The dynamic freshman duo of Tayton Klein and Ashton Barkdull showed up well in their respective events at their career-first Texas Relays. Klein jumped 7.59m in the men’s long jump, placing 6th in the B division, while Barkdull cleared 5.41m (17-9 ft.) to earn second place in the B division of the men’s pole vault.

Alexander Jung was the only Jayhawk competing in the multi’s this weekend, taking fourth place overall in the men’s decathlon at the Texas Relays. The sophomore compiled 7577 points and recorded PRs in both the 100m dash (11.02) and the 400m dash (50.39).

At the Texas State Bobcat Invitational, Dimitrios Pavlidis represented the throws squad and won the men’s discus throw, doing so by securing a lifetime PR mark of 59.73m.

The Jayhawks will be back in action this Saturday, April 8th in Baton Rouge for the Lloyd Wills Invitational at LSU.