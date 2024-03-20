👟 Gibson Named Co-Big 12 Female Athlete of the Week

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Gabrielle Gibson of Kansas Track and Field has been named the Co-Big 12 Female Athlete of the Week, the conference announced Wednesday.

Gibson knocked down the program’s 100m hurdles record in the first outdoor meet of the season, running a 13.07 at the UCF Black and Gold Invite to surpass former Jayhawk Ashley Brown’s previous record of 13.27.

This performance was good for a first-place finish and new personal best for Gibson, as well as the No. 1 spot in the Big 12 event rankings. She currently ranks No. 2 in the NCAA as well.

Gibson, the Nassau, Bahamas native, also ran anchor on the women’s 4x400m relay team that took second place at UCF with a time of 3:31.09. This group of Gibson, Sidney Smith, Deshana Skeete and Pearl Awanya currently leads the Big 12 and sits at No. 2 in the NCAA women’s 4x400m rankings.

This marks Gibson’s first career Big 12 award.