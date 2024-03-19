🎾 Gracie Mulville Named Big 12 Tennis Player of the Week

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Following a pair of ranked wins in singles, Kansas Tennis sophomore Gracie Mulville was named the Big 12 Conference Player of the Week, the Conference announced on Tuesday.

The Big 12 Player of the Week honor marks Mulville’s first as a Jayhawk, after she notched back-to-back ranked singles wins against #85 Cristina Tiglea of Texas Tech and #74 Bobo Huang of BYU. Mulville becomes the first Jayhawk since 2023 to claim the award.

In Thursday’s match against Texas Tech, Mulville cruised to a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Tiglea in straight sets. Mulville then defeated Huang of BYU on Sunday, 7-3, 7-6 (7), improving to 3-1 in Big 12 Conference play this season.

Mulville has now defeated each of her last three ranked opponents, including her pair of wins this weekend and a win over No. 58 Vanesa Suarez of Kansas State on March 3.

The Jayhawks are coming off a 5-2 win over No. 35 BYU on March 16 and will continue their stretch of Big 12 play when the Jayhawks travel to Fort Worth, Texas to take on No. 52 TCU on March 22, followed by No. 30 Baylor in Waco, Texas on March 24.

The Jayhawks then return home to the Jayhawk Tennis Center for a pair of ranked matches vs. No. 7 Texas on March 28 and No. 20 Oklahoma on March 30.