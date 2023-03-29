⚽️ Hansen Playing for ŽFK Spartak Subotica in Serbia

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Five-year Kansas defender Kaela Hansen has signed a professional contract with ŽFK Spartak Subotica and is actively playing with the squad in Serbia. Hansen is the 21st player in program history to play soccer professionally.

Hansen started every game since the beginning of the 2018 season, which totaled 98 consecutive matches. In 2022, she became the program leader for career starts and minutes played. She logged 8,302 minutes over those 98 contests.

“I am really happy for Kaela to get her professional soccer career started,” Head Coach Mark Francis said. “I am proud of her and the work she has put in during her five seasons at Kansas to help give her this incredible opportunity. I look forward to keeping track of her over the course of the season.”

The Vancouver, British Columbia, native was a member of the 2019 Big 12 Championship team and was also named to the Academic All-Big 12 First Team all four years she was eligible.

Hansen finished her Kansas career at the end of the 2022 season and graduated in December 2022 with a degree in sports management and a minor in business.