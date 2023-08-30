👟 Head Coach Stanley Redwine Announces the Addition of Two New Coaches

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas track and field team has welcomed two new additions to their coaching staff, Abbie Taylor and Clive Pullen.

“We are super excited to announce the addition of two new members of our coaching staff,” said Redwine. “They bring high energy and I believe that both coaches will add an immediate impact on the needs of our student athletes. Abbie Taylor joining us from the University of New Mexico will help with our distance runners and two-time Olympian, Clive Pullen joining us from the University of Arkansas will help with our horizontal jumpers.”

“I am really excited to help continue to elevate the incredible program that Coach Redwine has built,” said Taylor. “I am also looking forward to being part of The Kansas Relays. It is such a historic event that attracts some of the best athletes in the world and brings great excitement to the city.”

Taylor will join the staff as the new assistant distance coach, serving mostly the cross-country team and distance squad in her new role. The Ireland native graduated from New Mexico after running on the cross country and track and field team there for four years.

“I am really grateful to be a part of such a prestigious program at The University of Kansas that has built many student- athletes into national champions and go on to compete on the world stage,” said Taylor. “I couldn’t be more honored to be a part of a staff with coaches who have such an outstanding national reputation as world class coaches, and years of expertise in the sport. The opportunity to learn from some of the best coaches in the nation for track and field is invaluable to me.”

Pullen, the Jamaica native, joins the staff after previously running professionally under the sponsor PUMA. Throughout his professional career, Pullen coached in his first stint at Tennessee for three years and Arkansas for another three years, both as a volunteer coach.

“I’ve been fortunate to have good, solid people around me throughout my development as a young athlete, a student athlete, an Olympian and a professional athlete,” said Pullen. “I just feel highly blessed and favored.”

Pullen also competed in a pair of World Championships, one World Indoor Championship and the Commonwealth Games during his volunteer coaching stints. He represented Jamaica at the 2016 Rio Olympics while he was still a collegiate jumper, finishing 33rd overall with best triple jump mark of 16.90m.

While competing at Arkansas, Pullen racked up multiple accolades, including an NCAA Indoor National Championship title in 2016 with a triple jump with a mark of 16.64m. He earned four All-American titles and was an SEC Indoor and Outdoor Champion in 2016.

“I think very highly of Stanley Redwine as a person, as a head coach and as someone who I’m just so eager to learn from,” said Pullen. “The entire staff he’s been able to put together is just top tier and I’m super excited to add to that caliber. There is so much to learn at this level, and I am just super grateful and happy to be walking into a situation where I would continue to have good solid people around me as I continue to develop and evolve as a coach. I want to extend some gratitude to Travis Goff and Stanley Redwine for granting me this unbelievable opportunity and I just can’t wait to get to work and get this ball rolling. ROCK CHALK, JAYHAWK!”