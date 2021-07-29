⚽ Heuchan Signs Professional Deal with Charlton Athletic Women

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Former Kansas soccer player Lois Heuchan recently signed a professional contract with Charlton Athletic Women, an English soccer club that plays in the FA Women’s Championship.

Heuchan, a forward from Castle Douglas, Scotland, played for the Jayhawks from 2014-17. She saw action in 72 matches, making 47 starts in the Crimson and Blue. During her career, Heuchan recorded 23 points after scoring eight goals and finishing with seven assists. She helped the Jayhawks to a runner-up finish in the Big 12 during the regular season in 2016 as well as aiding the team to a runner-up finish at the 2015 Big 12 Championship. In 2016, she scored the lone goal in the first-round match of the NCAA Tournament to help KU defeat Missouri.

Heuchan made an appearance in 24 games with the club last season and scored five goals. The 2021 season begins for the Addicks on Aug. 29.