🏌️ Hillier Named to PING All-Central Region Team

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas senior Harry Hillier earned a postseason honor on Sunday when he was named to the Division I PING All-Central Region team, the Golf Coaches Association of America announced.

Hillier, currently competing at the NCAA Championships with the Jayhawks, entered the tournament leading Kansas in scoring at 71.33, which would rank fourth all-time in single-season scoring at Kansas.

In the opening round of the NCAA Championships, Hillier shot a 68, which marked the lowest round ever by an individual at the NCAA Championships in program history and also gave him his 30th career round in the 60s, establishing a new school record.

This past season, Hillier posted one win, two Top 5s, one Top 10 and three Top 20s to lead the Jayhawks throughout the season. He picked up his win in April, when he won the Hawkeye Invitational at Iowa at 8-under par.

Hillier was named to the Haskins Award Watch List in 2021 as a junior and is a two-time All-Academic Big 12 selection, earning second-team honors in 2021 and first-team honors this past season.

Hillier was one of 25 student-athletes selected for the All-Central Region team. There were a total of six all-region teams—Northeast, East, Southeast, Midwest, Central and West.