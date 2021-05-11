⚽ Holland Earned Spot on All-Region Squad

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas senior Ceri Holland was named to the Midwest All-Region team by the United Soccer Coaches Tuesday. Holland earned a spot on the All-Region Second Team for the second time during her career.

Holland, a native from West Yorkshire, England, adds the All-Region honor to an already impressive senior campaign. The All-Big 12 Second Teamer concluded the 2020 fall season leading the Jayhawks with nine points off of three goals and three assists to earned Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week honors three times. She netted two game-winning goals to lead the Crimson and Blue through nine games. Her three assists recorded against Oklahoma on November 11 sits tied for second in KU’s single-match records. On her career, Holland finished with 13 goals and 14 assists for 40 points.

Holland completed her playing career at KU last fall and graduated with a degree in exercise science in December 2020. Following her time in the Crimson and Blue, Holland joined the Wales National Soccer team’s February training camp as the team prepares for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifying campaign. In late January, Holland signed to play professionally for Liverpool FC Women. While with the team, she was named the FA Women’s Championship Player of the Month in February after scoring three goals in four games.

Kansas finished the 2020 season in April with an overall record of 6-4-3. The Jayhawks completed the fall conference slate with a 5-3-1 record to finish fourth in the Big 12.