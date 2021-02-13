👟 Hoppel Sets American Record at New Balance Indoor Grand Prix

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas alum Bryce Hoppel made history again on Saturday, breaking the American Record in the 1,000 meters at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix in Boston on Saturday.

Just two weeks after running a world lead and No. 2 mark in US history in the 800 meters, Hoppel set to make history again at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix in the 1,000 meters on Saturday.

Hoppel jumped out to the lead and built upon it throughout the race. Going into the final lap, Hoppel pulled away from the competition and finished down the stretch in 2:16.27, breaking the American record of 2:16.76 set by David Torrence in 2014.