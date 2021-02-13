👟 Hoppel Sets American Record at New Balance Indoor Grand Prix
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas alum Bryce Hoppel made history again on Saturday, breaking the American Record in the 1,000 meters at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix in Boston on Saturday.
Just two weeks after running a world lead and No. 2 mark in US history in the 800 meters, Hoppel set to make history again at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix in the 1,000 meters on Saturday.
Hoppel jumped out to the lead and built upon it throughout the race. Going into the final lap, Hoppel pulled away from the competition and finished down the stretch in 2:16.27, breaking the American record of 2:16.76 set by David Torrence in 2014.
The record is another accolade in what has been a spectacular professional career for Hoppel, as he owns the No. 2 all-time mark in USA history in the 800 meters and now owns the American record in the 1,000 meters.
While at Kansas, Hoppel won four Big 12 titles, including a sweep of the 800-meter title both indoors and outdoors in 2019. In addition, Hoppel was a five-time All-American and two-time National Champion, while going down as the KU indoor school record holder in the 800 meters and the second-fastest in school history outdoors in the 800 meters.
Since turning pro with Adidas, Hoppel has placed fourth at the 2019 IAAF World Indoor Championship in Doha, Qatar, won the 2020 USA Indoor Championship and has run the No. 2 time in American indoor history.