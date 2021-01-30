🏀 Host Kansas Falls to Oklahoma State

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks lost Saturday night to the Oklahoma State Cowgirls 75-51 at Allen Fieldhouse.

Kansas dropped to 6-7 on the season and 2-5 in Big 12 play. Oklahoma State improved to 12-5 overall and 8-3 in conference play.

The lone Jayhawk in double figures was Holly Kersgieter with 12 points. The Oklahoma native also pulled down six rebounds and had two steals.

Chisom Ajekwu was a spark early with four points and three offensive rebounds in the first two minutes of the game. Kersgieter then took over as the playmaker as she scored five of Kansas’ next six points.

The Jayhawks led for much of the first half, not giving up the lead until there was 2:19 left in the second quarter. Oklahoma State’s Natasha Mack made back-to-back jump shots to give the visitors the lead, and Ja’Mee Asberry followed it up with a three pointer to cap off a 7-0 run. Zakiyah Franklin would put an end to the run with a layup on the final Kansas possession of the first half, cutting the halftime deficit to two at 22-20.

The Cowgirls came out of the locker room with fury as they started the half with another 7-0 run. Again, Franklin capped off the run with a layup. The Jayhawks continued to try to eat into Oklahoma State’s lead but were unable to get back on top.

The Cowgirls would rattle off a 10-0 run and another 7-0 run in the third quarter and take a 19-point lead into the final quarter.

The Jayhawks would not go down without a fight shooting 62.5% (5-8) from beyond the arc in the fourth quarter, but they were unable to get ahead.

The Cowgirls were led in scoring by Lauren Fields (23 points), Mack (21 points) and Asberry (15 points). Mack also pulled down 16 rebounds and Asberry had four assists.

Ajekwu grabbed a career-high 10 rebounds in the game. She had six defensive rebounds, and four offensive rebounds in the game.

STAT OF THE GAME

10 – With her 12-point performance, Kersgieter has now scored in double-figures 10 times this season.

MOMENT OF THE GAME

With 2:10 left in the game, Ajekwu pulled in her 10th rebound of the game. Her 10 rebounds in this one is a new career high. She also had four points both being put backs from offensive rebounds.

UP NEXT

Kansas and Oklahoma State will face off again, this time in Stillwater Oklahoma. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m. (CT) on February 2, at Gallagher-Iba Arena. The game will be broadcast on the Big 12 Now on ESPN+.